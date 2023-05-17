Letters to The Editor — May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

What is the truth?

Though sub judice, the matter of the Adani Group versus the Hindenburg research report only seems to be getting curiouser and murkier (Page 1, May 16). It is only the top court of the land that can now clear the mess and ensure that there is a reasonable verdict.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Different versions of the ‘truth’ and a silence on most critical issues of national importance are the trademarks of the regime at the Centre. Hence, it is not surprising to see two versions of the ‘truth’ floating around in connection with investigations into the matters of the Adani Group. It will be interesting to know exactly why two versions of the ‘truth’ are provided in different places and contexts. And more, importantly, to identify what the absolute truth is in this matter.

A. Venkatasubramanian

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Suspense in Karnataka

The continuing stalemate over the announcement of a chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka is unacceptable. A resounding victory now looks as if it had happened in a very distant past. It is belittling the mandate of the people who have voted the Congress to power with immense faith. If at all the elected representatives had indicated their preference, the one who had the support of the majority should be the automatic choice. The past practice of those in Delhi deciding the chief ministerial pick up should be dispensed with. A forced choice from Delhi is bound to create ripples in the future, unsettling the functioning of the government. We have seen regional leaders of the party quite vocal in their views, unlike in the past where they played a subservient role to Delhi. The Congress should act decisively and pragmatically soon as any flip flop in Karnataka is bound to dent its prospects in other States where elections are due.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Spurious liquor tragedy

The report, of the spurious liquor toll in Tamil Nadu rising to 17 (May 16), is distressing. It is most likely that it was a mixture of methanol and water sold as arrack. As Indian Made Foreign Liquor is expensive, the demand for illicitly distilled arrack is on the rise in the border areas of Puducherry. The government must think in terms of granting the licence to tap toddy from the palmyra tree, which is less expensive and less dangerous to health.

Dr. Arunachalam,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu