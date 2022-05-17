Letters to the Editor — May 17, 2022

The road from Udaipur

The grand old party seems to have shown some signs of a resolve to reconnect with the people (Page 1, “Congress will have a new rising, says Sonia”, May 16). It is only a revived Congress that can take on the mighty BJP in the general election in 2024. Before that, the people need to be convinced that the Congress understands their needs and is ready to work for them.

Kamil S.V.,

Androth Island, Lakshadweep

Connecting with the people, organising agitations on the streets and ushering in organisational reforms, which are the broad themes of the Congress party’s Udaipur declarations, are not enough to aid its revival process. The party should ask the people what they need the most; this should infuse the party manifesto to gain favour with the people.

N.S.R. Murthy,

Secunderabad

Criticising the BJP is of no use. The challenge now is to ensuring cohesive thinking and working to a plan. The political hurdles are immense. Purity, patience and perseverance are the words needed.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

As expected, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made some strange statements (“Only Congress can take on the BJP, says Rahul”, May 16). His line, “The Congress needs to re-establish itself by standing with the people instead of focusing on internal matters”, was baffling. Unless the party’s internal matters are sorted out there can be no path for the party to take. Does he expect the party to consolidate like magic after the Udaipur meet? His next point — “there are no shortcuts” but work through “sweat and hard work” — is amusing too. It is obvious. To begin with, Mr. Gandhi needs to convince the people that he is serious about politics.

T.A. Iyer,

Mumbai

Mr. Gandhi’s speech was bereft of any serious thoughts and seemed to repeat only the salient details of the Congress chief’s address. He needs to learn from other Opposition leaders like the TMC’s Mamata Banerjee.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Badminton glory

The Indian badminton men’s team bagging the Thomas Cup is a reminder of the other transcendental moment of Indian sports — Kapil Dev and his team lifting the 1983 cricket World Cup. While the Indian sports fraternity basks in the glory of the moment, there are lessons to be learnt by other Indian sports federations: there was much planning (scouting for junior talent), preparation (arduous coaching with exposure to international competition) and execution of meticulous plans with an eye on the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition.

Suresh Manoharan,

Hyderabad

India’s badminton lads have made us proud and we look forward to many fruitful summers ahead. This is the beginning of the ‘youth dividend’ in Indian sports.

Nand Kishor Sharma,

Bikaner, Rajasthan

Andrew Symonds

There was never a dull moment on the cricket field when Andrew Symonds was in action. He was explosive as a fielder, batsman and bowler. His passing is a sad moment for world cricket.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad