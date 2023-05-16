Letters to The Editor — May 16, 2023

May 16, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 15, 2023 11:07 pm IST

The Karnataka results

The very first thing that the Congress must learn from its spectacular victory in Karnataka is that it should not get carried away. The Bharatiya Janata Party should reconcile to the fact that ‘injecting’ too much religion into politics will not necessarily guarantee success. It appears that the State is fast becoming a two-party one as the Janata Dal (Secular), one of the most opportunistic parties, stands decimated. The Congress must choose its leader without any further delay and get on with the task of governing, and delivering on its poll promises. The BJP has to introspect a lot as it has been routed in the polls. With the total ‘exclusion’ of Muslims from its list of candidates, how can the BJP meaningfully profess “Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas”? Meanwhile, the Congress should remember that its success in Karnataka does not guarantee or open any gateway for success in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It has to perform to survive meaningfully.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

For those who value democracy through the ballot route, the absolute majority secured by the Congress in Karnataka in the May 10 elections to the State Assembly is remarkable. But the reasons are not far to seek. The people of Karnataka were fed up with corruption, to name one major issue.

Now, it is for the Congress to set right many things that were wrong and ensure that the people of the State ensure good and corruption-free governance.

B.M. Baliga,

Bengaluru

The ‘double engine’ concept itself militates against the federal system as the Union government should be even-handed in helping the States for the overall development of the country irrespective of the party complexion in the States. No other Prime Minister in living memory has been so party-oriented, but the “Modi magic” did not click. The election results have also underscored the futility of exit polls.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai

