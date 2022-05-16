Letters to the Editor — May 16, 2022

No wheat export

The knee-jerk reaction of the Government of India in banning the export of wheat grains with immediate effect, also under the pretext of “controlling the sudden rise in the price of wheat and atta in India”, is bemusing (Page 1, May 15).

Just a few days ago, the Government was in full cry about picking up the slack amid the Russia-Ukraine war as wheat supply is being disrupted across the globe. There are two takeaways: first, if it is indeed serious enough to taper overall inflation, who is stopping it from cutting excise duties on petroleum products? Second, the farm laws were enacted for the interests of farmers, enabling them to sell their produce on the prices guided by market forces, but this move is at odds with the letter and spirit of the rescinded farm laws. It also appears as if Centre is nursing grudges against the farmer community and taking measures of depriving them of a windfall on account of high wheat prices.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

So, it is clear now that this also involves high prices of food items. With a lot of uncertainty in the Indian and world economy due to rising inflation, it is time the Government takes measures to help the middle class by amending tax rates.

Vinayaka M.,

Bengaluru

The Ukraine war

The Editorial (“Relentless war”, May 10) mentions Russian President Vladmir Putin expecting a quick victory, but he is just following a soft approach.

History will show that in February 1945, Soviet troops stopped at Kienitz, 70 kilometres from Berlin — in order not to repeat our debacle in Warsaw in August 1920 — to successfully take the German capital just months later, in May.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is ‘small fry’ when compared to the Russian President’s demand that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization withdraw its forces to positions they occupied in 1997. There is still much weaponry on the Russian side in the form of nuclear sea drones and hypersonic missiles. NATO needs to consider the Russian President’s stand.

Mergen Mongush,

Moscow, Russia

‘Chintan Shivir’

The Congress may have taken a tiny step towards an organisational overhaul, but will the party ever become daring enough to stop bending backwards to keep the Gandhi family in good humour? Or will the Gandhis, in turn, show ‘magnanimity’ to tell the party that they do not want any more special exemptions hereafter? Is it too much to ask how many ‘Nav Sankalp chintan shivirs’ the party needs to gain independence from the Gandhis/dynasty?

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Notes on politics

I am 1939 born and have seen the Independence movement, the reaction of many after the release of the Indian Constitution, the rise and the fall of many a party at the Centre and in every State in India. One does not need to be an expert to analyse the blunders committed by several parties. For the Indian National Congress, the real issue is about corruption and the party persisting with the Gandhis even though there are excellent ‘non-family’ leaders who can run the show with ease and competence. Finding fault with the Prime Minister carries no weight.

There are no saints in the Bharatiya Janata Party either. The politics in Karnataka is one such example. Finally, if any party is to progress and perform, it has to get rid of the bad elements within; 50% of the battle is won this way.

Sheshadri Iyengar,

Visakhapatnam