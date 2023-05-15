Letters to The Editor — May 15, 2023

May 15, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 14, 2023 11:03 pm IST

The Karnataka result

The heading of the report, “Congress surge topples BJP in Karnataka” (Page 1, May 14), was clever! While one of the tactics of the saffron party to win power is by toppling Congress governments in various States using horse-trading methods, it is now the turn of the Congress to “topple” the BJP government, but by following democratic processes. That the Grand Old Party won convincingly is satisfying. The Karnataka verdict was a clear mandate against the Prime Minister and the Home Minister too, who virtually camped in Karnataka throughout the election period. That this is also a vote for secularism is noteworthy.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

The decimation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 has spelt much relief to the people of the State in terms of federal governance, communal accord and freedom from the 40% commission rule. The verdict was not merely a case of the anti-incumbency factor alone, but, more importantly, anti-BJP sentiment too.

The over presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi only fuelled the sentiment. The people have given a clear verdict to enable a stable government. Starting with the hijab issue, the people were in search of communal amity and peace, and efficient governance. The results have shown that the BJP is not invincible.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

The Congress should not forget about the tall promises it has made in its manifesto. The statement from Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, that the “Nafrat ki baazar band hogayi hai, mohabbat ki dukan khul gaya hai (Market of hatred has shut down, shop of love has opened”), may sounding pleasing to the ear, but Mr. Gandhi should not forget the history of charges and cases against the Congress. People are going to watch the Congress very closely to see how its governs and whether it is able to make progress in the run-up to 2024.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

The BJP’s Karnataka defeat is also a defeat for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Modi went to such an extent in this election to try and win that he transformed himself from Prime Minister to campaigner-in-chief, his 26-kilometre long road show being a case in point. On the other hand, the campaigning by the Congress was successful in exposing the BJP’s shortcomings, with its message resonating well with the people.

Attempts to divide the people on communal lines in a nation like India are short sighted.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

The electorate deserves praise for using its franchise to vote decisively and intelligently.

Hopefully, the Congress will not become complacent after such an overwhelming mandate but start working quickly instead.

S.N. Srinivasan,

Bengaluru

The politics of hatred and communal divide was strongly rebuffed by the intelligent voters of Karnataka. It is a good omen for democracy. Voters cannot always be swayed by the mere eloquence of leaders.

Balakrishnan M.K.,

Tattamangalam, Palakkad, Kerala

