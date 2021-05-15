Letters to the Editor — May 15, 2021

15 May 2021 00:02 IST

Governor’s day out

It is unfortunate that in West Bengal, the Governor and Chief Minister have been at loggerheads for long, and in the middle of a raging pandemic. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to Cooch Behar, in the aftermath of post-poll violence, was avoidable (Page 1, “Dhankhar ignores Mamata view, visits riot-hit areas”, May 14). Raj Bhavan needs to show restraint and not resort to actions which may give rise to the perception that Mr. Dhankhar is acting at the behest of the BJP high command. A cordial relationship is imperative for a healthy democracy and peaceful political atmosphere.

P.K. Varadarajan, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

The Governor’s visit follows from reports that Opposition BJP MLAs in West Bengal are to get central security cover. Voters in the State, who were caught in the middle of the vicious electoral battle which has only ended with increased exposure to COVID-19 due to the shenanigans of the political class during the elections, will now end up paying for the security cover of the very people some of them voted for. And that does not seem right.

Prabhakar S.,

Chennai

The Governor and the Chief Minister locking horns is not new. The objection of the Chief Minister to Mr. Dhankhar’s visit gives rise to the suspicion that she does have something to hide.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Hassan, Karnataka

Congress downslide

Had the Grand Old Party, the Indian National Congress, woken up as soon as the ground began to slip beneath its feet it might not have found itself in the predicament that it has landed in today (“Congress needs to put house in order: Sonia”, May 11). The results of the Assembly elections have left no one in doubt that the Congress is a mere shadow of its once formidable self. The most stinging blow is from the poll result in West Bengal. With the election of the new Congress Working Committee and party President being deferred ‘due to the COVID-19 onslaught’, the party is all set to go into hibernation all over again. The urge to cling to the Gandhis and the unwillingness to look beyond them is certain to handicap the Congress.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Sorry, no stock

How the pharmacy of the world bungled its own vaccine drive — poor planning, piecemeal procurements, unregulated pricing — is a a puzzle. It is clear that States will now broker their own deals with manufacturers. But will the manufacturer be able to guarantee supplies soon? Why the government chose to rely on just two companies, who control supply and dictate prices, is bewildering. Another point is how States in a weak financial position will be able to manage. It is a mess.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandhar, Punjab