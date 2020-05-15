Letters to the Editor — May 15, 2020

Boosting demand

The major stimulus announced for MSMEs will rejuvenate the supply side, but the major problem lies in boosting overall demand (“Major stimulus package for MSMEs”, May 14). COVID-19 has hit the poor very badly. The government needs to put substantial money and purchasing power in the hands of the underprivileged who are not taxpayers. If this is not done, the consumption cycle will not be revived. Apart from this, other economic stimulus packages for agriculture, industry, public and health infrastructure are also crucial. They will also help create employment opportunities.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

Exploiting workers

The fact that parties in opposition to the BJP, including the Congress, were conspicuous by their absence in the symbolic protests held by the Left and a few regional parties lays bare the failure of the Opposition to stand together behind the masses on a crucial issue (“Parties protest against dilution of labour laws”, May 14). It is disturbing to see the Congress government in Punjab also ask workers to work for 12 hours a day. If even the Opposition parties implement exploitative policies, who will speak on behalf of the workers?

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

The decision of some State governments to dilute labour laws flies against the letter and spirit of the Constitution (“Provide income support, restore jobs”, May 14). Why can’t States decrease daily working hours for individuals and employ more people? For example, if an industry needs to run for 12 hours a day, it can employ one set of workers for a six hour-shift and another set for the next six-hour shift. This will also increase employment. It also goes without saying that an overworked person is likely to suffer from serious health issues.

Firoz Ahmad,

Delhi

It’s been a month and a half since the lockdown was imposed in India and we are still seeing migrants walking home (“Home run”, May 14). Why have proper arrangements still not been made to ensure that they return to their home States? If they are being prevented from leaving because of the fear that the virus will spread, what about the fact that many of them are dying without food and water? Are their lives not important? How can we allow some people to die in an effort to save others?

Ibne Giasuddin Kurla,

Mumbai