Letters to The Editor — May 14, 2024

The state of politics

The case of the Member of Parliament from Hassan, who is alleged to be involved in the rape of and assault on several women and the recording of explicit videos, is a metamorphosis of the deterioration of the Indian electoral process (‘Ground Zero’ page, “Power play, politics, and perversion” May 11). It is shocking that political parties nominate candidates with a criminal bent of mind as money and muscle power are the factors that count.

There needs to be justice and the electoral process purged of criminals.

Buddha Jagdish Rao,

Visakhapatnam

The bigger concern is the plight of the survivors. Political parties should not play games in this sensitive matter. The Government of India should ensure that the MP is brought back and made to face justice. It is ironic that it is the same MP who was a part of the Lok Sabha which passed legislation for the women’s reservation Bill.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

At Chepauk

When push comes to shove, CSK delivers. Its victory, by five wickets, against Rajasthan Royals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday is a case in point. Restricting Rajasthan Royals to 141 runs in 20 overs was no easy task. Simarjeet Singh, who bowled exceedingly well, deserves special praise. One hopes that CSK does well.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

