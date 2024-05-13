Letters to The Editor — May 13, 2024

Surjit Patar

The passing of Punjabi poet Surjit Patar has left a deep void in the world of Punjabi literature. The “ poet of the personal and political”, he mirrored in his writings, the harsh realities of existence as also the finer human emotions that give meaning to our lives. His poem, Hanera Jarega Kiven, and several other compositions attest his intense personal and political sensitivities in pursuit of a life of high purpose. As a “philosopher of the heart”, he kept alive in his writings our deepest yearnings, ensuring that private and social realities were not kept outside the language of our heart. At a time when public and personal sensitivities have coarsened, the loss of a gentle voice as society’s conscience keeper is irreparable. The eminent son of Punjab has enriched our cultural heritage and has done the nation proud.

Ashwani Kumar,

New Delhi

The larger picture

While I appreciate the recognition given to the academic achievement of a girl in Tamil Nadu who secured top marks (“Dalit girl from Kamuthi gets top marks in Class X examination”, May 11), I found some aspects of the reportage to be troubling. The headline seemed to sensationalise the girl’s caste identity rather than focus on her academic success. This perpetuates harmful stereotypes and reduces her achievement to a mere tokenisation of her identity.

The report did not highlight the challenges and systemic barriers that students often face in accessing quality education. It celebrated individual success without addressing the broader issues of caste discrimination and inequality in education. As a responsible and reputable media outlet, the daily must strive for fair, accurate, and empathetic reporting that promotes understanding and social justice.

Kamaleshwaran Asokan,

Chennai

