Letters to The Editor — May 12, 2023

Where Taiwan stands

The article, “The ‘right to health’ goal and a role for Taiwan” (Editorial page, May 10), mixes up concepts of “Taiwan’s participation in WHO”. To begin with, Taiwan is not eligible. The World Health Organization (WHO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations, restricted to only sovereign states. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China — a fact that is recognised in a UN resolution and also universal consensus by the international community. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.

On “Taiwan’s participation in WHO”, China has clearly stated its position a number of times, which is that any questions about Taiwan’s participation in international organisations must be arranged under the one-China principle. However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been stubbornly adhering to a “Taiwan independence” separatist stance, and has refused to acknowledge the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, thus undermining the political foundation for the region’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, DPP authorities in Taiwan have been involved in political manoeuvres and attempting to hype “Taiwan’s participation in WHO” and the WHA. The intent is to solicit foreign support and seek independence under the pretext of the pandemic.

China’s central government cares about the health and well-being of the Taiwanese people. According to the agreement between China and WHO for Taiwan’s participation in global health affairs, in accordance with the one-China principle, there are no obstacles to technical cooperation between the Taiwan region, China and WHO.

Medical professionals in Taiwan can participate in WHO technical activities. These arrangements ensure that the Taiwan region can handle public health emergencies in a timely and effective manner. The channels for Taiwan to obtain information and participate in the international COVID-19 response are unimpeded.

Wang Xiaojian,

Press Counsellor,

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India

Railways, diesel purchase

The heading of a report, “Scam exposed in purchase of diesel by Railways from national oil companies” (Inside pages, May 8), is misleading. It is not at all a “scam”. Transactions between the Railways and public sector oil companies are an ongoing process of payment and recovery adjustments. In case financial differences do arise, they are ironed out. This is a continuous process, more so in an environment of fluctuating fuel prices.

Sabyasachi De,

Chief Public Relations Officer,

North East Frontier Railway,

Maligaon, Guwahati

