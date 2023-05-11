Letters to The Editor — May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 10, 2023 11:12 pm IST

Safety is a distant vision

Accidents do not happen; they are caused. It is unfortunate that there has been another accident, just after the boat tragedy in Kerala, of a bus falling off a bridge in Madhya Pradesh. The common cause in both cases appears to be overloading, and in the case of the bus, overspeeding too. There is scant regard for safety norms.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Humiliation at NEET halls

Ever since the NEET exam came into effect, there are annual reports of students being subjected to innumerable problems, which includes issues of humiliation following frisking of candidates, particularly girls. That girls have to ‘change their pants and open their inner wear’ is draconian and will only add to the stress of appearing for an examination. How can a student after being subject to such an invasion, regain her composure and write the test with confidence? One wonders in what way NEET is so superior when compared to other key entrance exams to make candidates feel very uncomfortable. State governments must come to the rescue of students.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

No one can argue against the implementation of a certain code of conduct to ensure fairness in exams. But the mere existence of these rules and regulations does not grant an unlimited licence to authorities to conduct intrusive searches that are likely to cause lasting psychological trauma to students. The authorities must tackle instances of high-handedness.

A. Venkatasubramanian

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Fall from grace

The arrest of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, was not a question of if but when (Page 1, May 10). Mr. Khan had long pitted himself against his erstwhile creators, so the development is no surprise. The way Mr. Khan’s political innings played out gave one the hope that democracy was at last beginning to breathe free in Pakistan. The present crisis bodes ill for the hapless people of Pakistan who are struggling to keep body and soul together amidst multiple and deep crises.

Narendra Dani,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

