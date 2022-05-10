Letters to the Editor — May 10, 2022

Negotiate peace

The Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be turning uglier with every passing day, with its troops targeting residential areas and human shelters (Page 1, “Russia bombs shelter, 60 dead”, May 9). A war which was expected to result in a quick and decisive Russian victory has been prolonged for too long in the face of determined and brave Ukrainian forces. In spite of back-breaking sanctions, Russia does not seem to be deterred. Further, given the dependence of some European nations on Russian oil and gas, the proposal by G7 leaders to phase out Russian oil imports may be difficult to implement. As such, only the active and concerted intervention of the United Nations would appear to be the best way to end this war. UN Secretary-General Guterres has the onerous responsibility to continue his efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The helplessness of the world community is most surprising — there has been only tall talk with no constructive solutions. Why is the world not able to get its act together and stop the war? Is the world in acute shortage of capable leaders who can broker peace?

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War has developed into a punishing war of attrition due to the Ukrainian military’s unexpectedly effective defence. The deadly attacks by Russian forces are appalling. Civilians must be spared in times of war.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

WHO and India data

There is no point in brooding over the World Health Organization’s estimate of COVID-19 deaths in our country. Perhaps the actual number lies somewhere between the data by India and WHO.

The fact is that India could not manage well the overwhelming second COVID-19 wave. But India did well in vaccinating a large section of the population. The strengths and weaknesses in the health-care system are well known now. The gained knowledge should be used to plug the loopholes, strengthen the health-care system and be battle ready for further eventualities.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Minister’s speech

There are some points in the report about Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her speech at a function in Chennai (Inside pages, May 9) that must be contested, in particular, her line, “I am thankful that Narendra Modi was India’s Prime Minister when COVID happened.” Has the Minister forgotten the worst “COVID crisis” management by the Government? And what about the strange statement in Parliament that the Government has no data on COVID deaths? India has not forgotten the sight of migrant workers walking home over thousands of kilometres, in many instances, with inadequate food, water and money because of a shock “lockdown”. The Minister must be reminded about this.

Y. Zakir Hussain,

Chennai

Ban revoked

Most Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu, particularly the BJP, might have thought the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, would not relent on the issue of banning “Pattina Pravesam”.

But Mr. Stalin must be complimented for his statesman-like decision in revoking the ban. It could have snowballed into a law and order problem that would have provided an opportunity on a platter for the BJP’s leaders to accuse the DMK government of being anti-religious. The whole issue has been resolved on a sweet note.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai

Age-old religious customs , rituals and traditions have their own inherent significance, values and sentiments. It is only wise and ideal for the Tamil Nadu government to avoid any interference with them since vested interests will always be waiting in the wings to stoke hatred and disharmony in society. The Chief Minister deserves praise for respecting the concerns and sentiments of various segments of society and initiating swift action.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

It is strange that an age-old custom was found to be objectionable, amounting to ‘a violation of human rights’. A law and order problem does not pop up in a jiffy. Law and order problems are largely due to flights of the political imagination. It is satisfying that the Chief Minister has had the final say in the matter.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai