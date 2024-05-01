Letters to The Editor — May 1, 2024

May 01, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Examination dates issue

The date for the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru’s computer-based All India Entrance Examination 2024 for Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (B.ASLP) falls on the same day as the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test (IAT), i.e., Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 9.a.m. Many students who have completed Class 12 are now anxious on getting to know this as they want to appear and write both tests. Could the authorities/officials please look into this?

P. Murugiah,

Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu

Manual scavenging

Not only is the work of manual scavenging degrading, but it is also performed under extremely hazardous conditions. It is only when tragic incidents occur, the plight of manual scavengers come to light (“Manual scavenging continues despite ground breaking growth in all fields, says Madras High Court”, April 30). Sadly, the caste system ensures that the contributions of manual scavengers remain unrecognised in our country, ultimately leading to institutionalisation of this menial work. Ending manual scavenging is a huge challenge facing the country, and it calls for a comprehensive, sustained and multi-faceted approach that is result based. The Centre must identify manual scavengers and provide them alternate employment means, and infuse a sense of dignity in their lives. The country cannot allow a certain section of the society to engage itself in a most disgraceful practice for its livelihood.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

