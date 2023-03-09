Letters to the Editor — March 9, 2023

March 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

China’s accusation

That China is accusing another country of encircling it is laughable (Page 1, March 8). Of course, the United States is not an apostle of peace. The Ukraine war is an example of this. That said, China is not innocent either; it repeatedly threatens Japan, claims many islands around Japan to be China’s, and does the same with the Philippines. It has given liberal donations to many African countries and taken lease of their harbours. Let us not forget China’s intentions with Sri Lanka. In my view, both America and China are trying to play big brother and both are equally dangerous for peace on this planet.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

The allegations made by China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance come as no surprise. Though it is apparent that the Quad (India, the U.S., Japan, Australia) and AUKUS (Australia, the U.K., the U.S.) closely monitor China’s developments in the region, it is obvious that when you pursue an aggressive expansionist policy using methods such as illegal territorial occupation and debt-trapping small emerging countries, the world will definitely see you as a major security threat.

Kasulabad Ruthvik Goud,

Korukonda, Andhra Pradesh

In distress

The visual of two adult female elephants and a makhna lifeless on the ground after being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district was heart-wrenching. The plight of the two nine-month old calves, now orphaned, is worrisome. We are already losing a sizable population of elephants in train accidents. While the farmer responsible should be handed a deterrent punishment, staff in the Electricity and the Forest Departments should also be punished for dereliction of duty.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The report left one in deep sorrow. The Forest Department and the Electricity Department ought to have closely monitored those who cultivate land. It is a challenging process to unite elephant calves with another unrelated herd. Going forward, the Forest Department should ask the Electricity Department to visit farms regularly.

Q. Ashoka Chakkaravarthy,

Kacherimedu, Palakkad, Kerala

There was a similar incident in Tirunelveli district, but which claimed the life of a tusker. India cannot afford to lose adult elephants in their prime. Farmers must be educated about safer methods to keep elephants away.

M. Meeran Sahib,

Kallidai Kurichi, Tamil Nadu