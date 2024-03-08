Letters to The Editor — March 8, 2024

March 08, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Even at Jim Corbett...

Jim Corbett National Park is the most prominent and internationally well-known tiger reserve. That it would be well protected from encroachments and other illegal activities is a given. But if this national park of international importance could be encroached upon so audaciously and converted into commercial property in the name of eco-tourism, by felling as many as 6,000 trees, one shudders to think about the fate of other reserve forests around the country (Page 1, “Trees in Corbett fell prey to greedy nexus, says SC”, March 7). Eco-tourism has become a convenient avenue for the veiled encroachment of forest lands, the developing of commercial properties and the plundering of natural resources. Forests are already dwindling at an alarming rate for developmental purposes such as highways. Elephant corridors are being obliterated, causing much distress to the great animal and forcing animal-human conflicts. It is incumbent on the authorities to protect at least the reserve forests and parks earmarked for the conservation of habitats.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Exoneration

The public reposing its faith and confidence in the judiciary is clear in the acquittal of Professor G.N. Saibaba and five others (Editorial, March 7). But can anyone recompense the trials and tribulations which they had to undergo in their long incarceration? The conflicting and confusing judgments in this case leave one flabbergasted. Incidentally, one wonders how a wheelchair-bound person can go to the extent of indulging in activities that are inimical to his country.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT