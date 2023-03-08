Letters to the Editor — March 8, 2023

March 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated March 07, 2023 11:21 pm IST

Message for the Opposition

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral victories in the north-east are a wake-up call for the Opposition. The prospects of their taking on the BJP in the 2024 general election are weak now. The juggernaut of the Prime Minister can only be tackled when the unity of the Opposition is rock solid.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-defection law

The argument that “a whip can be legally issued only by the original political party which set them up as candidates in the election” is reasonable and legally sound (Editorial page, March 7). However, when it comes to merger, the question that arises is about which the original party of the two groups that have “split” is? Is it not reasonable to say that whichever group has the largest chunk of legislators is the original party? Suppose the group that has broken away has 99% legislators and only 1% of the legislators remain, can we say that the group that has only the 1% should be considered the “original party”? One has the anomaly too — that a “breakaway faction” becomes the original party due to the “defection” of more than two-thirds of the members and escapes from the penal provisions of the anti-defection law. All this makes a case for the anti-defection law to be suitably amended and strengthened to stop unprincipled defections.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The anti-defection law is badly drafted, leaving scope for mass defections. The other major flaw is giving the Speaker of the House, who is invariably a member of the ruling party, the power to determine the status of defector. If those two flaws are rectified, the “convulsions being faced by the anti-defection law” will stop.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The flames of pollution

It has been a week since the city of Kochi has been enshrouded in a thick pall of smoke. Despite the efforts of fire-fighters, flames continue to ravage the area. This serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of implementing efficacious waste management practices, akin to the ones operationalised in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The authorities must take cognisance of the exigent situation and avert catastrophe. Prioritising scientific waste management practices is key.

Iwin K.A.,

Chevayur, Kozhikode, Kerala

Rescued

It was heart-warming to read the report, “People rescue four tiger cubs in Andhra Pradesh” (Inside pages, May 7). It is fortunate that the villagers were able to prevent the little ones from becoming easy pickings for the pack of stray dogs that had set upon them. One hopes the four female cubs eventually become tigresses where “in what distant deeps or skies. Burnt the fire of thine eyes?”

Vikram Kapoor,

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT