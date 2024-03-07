Letters to The Editor — March 7, 2024

March 07, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Bank and bonds

It is a shame that State Bank of India (SBI), which boasts of being a pioneer in digitalising its operations, has sought five months’ time from the Supreme Court, to collate and furnish the names and details of the donors of electoral bonds. Even a novice can fathom that the bank is trying to buy time only to save the face of the ruling party that has benefited the most from this scheme.

The Court should not only refuse to accede to the bank’s request but also reprimand it.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Is the State Bank of India functioning in the third century? We are unable to understand that when the Supreme Court has stated that it is the right of the people to know the truth about electoral bonds, then why does the SBI not want this information to be made public before the elections? If the top court’s order is not respected by the largest bank, then this is a clear sign of a serious violation.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana

The bank’s claim that “decoding data and matching donors to the donations is a complex process” is strange. This is a digital India. It is clear that there is pressure on the bank not to share key data.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Politics and the judge

Upon resigning or retiring, judges, especially those from the higher judiciary, ought to be asked to cool their heels for five years before joining politics or taking up any office of profit either in the government or the corporate sector (“Calcutta HC judge Gangopadhyay resigns, says he will join BJP”, March 6). Second, all decisions made by these judges before their resignation must be subjected to a thorough review by the collegium.

M. Jameel Ahmed,

Mysuru

