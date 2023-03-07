Letters to the Editor — March 7, 2023

March 07, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The Ayurvedic doctor

While I empathise with what the writer has presented, I believe there are opportunities for Ayurvedic practitioners to flourish (Editorial page, March 6). Ayurveda is renowned for recognising the need to maintain positive health. Ayurvedic practitioners are likely to be able to differentiate themselves and offer value with a focus on the “healthy man’s regimen”.

There must be modernised versions of rejuvenation programmes.

Ram Ramakrishnan,

Chennai

Growth of knowledge in any subject comes with new and updated research, proactive education, and utilisation of this knowledge with good professional practice.

In the case of traditional knowledge systems such as Ayurveda, efforts should be made to tap new knowledge. The age-old belief that Ayurveda is eternally perfect science could have done harm.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Air passenger behaviour

It was nauseating to read the report about another case of utterly despicable air passenger behaviour (Page 1, “Indian man urinates on co-traveller on New York-Delhi flight”, March 6). That such obnoxious episodes are taking place in quick succession shows that the Aviation Ministry has neither learnt a lesson nor put in place a system to avoid the recurrence of such sickening incidents. The safety, security and welfare of passengers and the crew must be guaranteed. People do not ask for the CBI or ED or the IT to be pressed into action. A thorough and proper investigation ought to have been conducted immediately. The government must understand that lapses of this nature will also amount to maligning the country’s image.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

One feels utterly disgusted and upset after reading such a report. Will airlines take steps to assure passengers that their seats are clean and not urine soaked or stained? To even think about such a soiled seat makes one’s skin crawl.

Codanda P. Medappa,

Bengaluru

On her terms

Sania Mirza will be regarded as India’s greatest woman tennis player. One hopes that she will inspire a new generation of girl players.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu