Letters to the Editor — March 7, 2022

From Ukraine

The evacuation process of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine is threatening to turn ugly due to petty politics back in India. No one is bigger than the Government of India, and the Ministry of External Affairs seems to be making all the necessary arrangements in ensuring that our students are evacuated safely. Attempts to cast aspersions on the mission are a bit upsetting. Some of our politicians must keep in mind that it is taxpayer money that is the issue. Attempts to send parallel delegations that bypass Indian government teams can cause problems as this is a sensitive international issue.

R. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Campus abroad

For some decades now, Indian students have been going abroad to study courses that they desire. It is largely the lack of quality education institutes, a demand-supply gap and the high costs of medical education that has been forcing many families to send their children abroad. Earlier, most students from India preferred English-speaking countries, but with newer destinations becoming popular, as international education becomes more affordable, there is no doubt that non-English speaking countries are proving to be a magnet. Unhappily, health care and medical education in India have moved largely to the private sector, making it unaffordable for many aspirational students. Unless the Government moves in and establishes more medical colleges — like it happened with engineering education — and with competitive tuition, students will be compelled to go abroad. Equal importance and recognition should also be bestowed on paramedical education.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Shane Warne

Shane Warne will easily remain one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His mastery of leg-spin revolutionised the game of cricket. He had a fine sense of humour and was a cricket superstar and wizard in every sense.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

As a person he was an enigma; he was also one of the most intelligent cricketers, revolutionising the art of spin. The anecdotes now only make us realise his legendary status.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Canada