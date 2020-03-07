Letters to the Editor — March 7, 2020

07 March 2020 00:05 IST

Democracy in crisis

It is true that the shocking incidents which fanned communal flames in our country in the recent days have put our democracy to shame. As someone who teaches at a foreign university, I can say that the pride and confidence with which we used to carry ourselves as Indians (a land of pluralism, tolerance and dharma) has been punctured, thanks to the forces that are out to destroy the values that define our democracy. The examples I used to give in my classes to teach about the values of linguistic plurality and cultural transformation, citing from Indian contexts, are turning out to be outmoded and questionable. Unless the trinity that Dr. Manmohan Singh mentioned in his article is tackled with immediate effect, the peril is ours (Editorial page, “An unrest, a slowdown and a health epidemic, March 6). I can only quote what Jawaharlal Nehru said once: “Who lives if India dies, and who dies if India lives?”

S.A. Thameemul Ansari,

Kayalpatnam, Tamil Nadu

The police’s masters

The police officers at the helm of affairs in a State, who are interested in career advancement and smooth professional sailing, are likely to abuse their powers to protect the interests of the ruling party at the cost of well being of the people. This has been the phenomenon in all States since Independence, regardless of the political party in power (Editorial, “Read them the riot act,” March 6). High handedness against anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh, deliberate inaction against perpetrators of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and shooting of the accused in the Telangana gang-rape case are some of the many instances of infractions on the part of police departments across the nation. Obviously, no political party wants the police force to be freed from political interference. More disturbingly, even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, known much for his honesty and sincerity, has been found wanting in his words and actions while dealing with the recent communal riots in Delhi. Efficient policing does not appear to be on the horizon in the foreseeable future.

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Partisan stance

The Delhi police failed miserably to contain the riots, and even took a partisan stance by joining in stone-pelting by one group. Just as their callous indifference to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia, which happened in their presence, they did not respond to SOS calls made to them for help. Home Minister Amit Shah, to whom the Delhi police reports, did not have time either to visit the riot-affected areas or to convey condolences. Mr. Shah was busy in Ahmedabad for the Trump show, when riots were at their peak on Monday, which reminds one of Nero fiddling as Rome burnt. The most heartening thing amongst all this chaos was the humane approach of some residents, belonging to all religions, of the violence-affected localities.

M. Fazal,

Chennai

Yes Bank in crisis

The customers of Yes Bank are facing agonising moments as they try to withdraw their own money(“Yes Bank placed under moratorium till April 3,” March 6). The bank has been reportedly showing distress signals for sometime, which eventually led to its inability to raise the needed capital to support the losses in the loan portfolio. It is really unpalatable as to how the deterioration in the bank’s financial status could not be captured at the right time by the regulatory supervisory surveillance mechanisms. New-age banks such as Yes Bank are expected to act as models in ensuring the delivery of modern services to customers across the spectrum. It is now important for the RBI to act and restore the dwindling confidence of the bank’s customers.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada

Ace scribe in distress

The story on the distinguished football writer and a renowned sports commentator Novy Kapadia made for an uncomfortable reading. Strangely, Delhi University, where he served as a professor for decades, has reportedly been sitting over a bunch of files relating to his pension benefits. (Sport page, “Ailing Novy Kapadia awaits his long-delayed pension,” March 6). It is lamentable that Mr. Kapadia, whose services are unmatched in popularising football, is being treated so shabbily. Although the football fraternity has offered assistance, the Sports Ministry must bear Mr. Kapadia’s entire medical expenses for him to get back to his old self.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai