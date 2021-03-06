Letters to the Editor — March 6, 2021

A retreat

V.K. Sasikala, the aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, has made a shrewd move in withdrawing from politics, which is only temporary. Nobody really empathised with her when she was sent to jail. Her return to the State after serving a sentence for corruption has not evoked any natural response.

Ms. Sasikala must have realised that with the anti-incumbency factor against the AIADMK and its alliance with the BJP, the chances of the AIADMK returning to power were slim. Therefore, she did not want to add to the confusion and make that alliance weaker by entering the fray and thereby improving the chances of the DMK.

Barring money power, she did not bring anything else to the table.

She is perhaps waiting for the elections to be over so that she can make a bid for the AIADMK.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Job quota rule

The Haryana government’s decision to reserve 75% of private sector jobs that pay less than ₹50,000 per month for candidates from the State is retrograde, inward-looking and defies logic.

First, it does not promote competition. This protection is not in consonance with World Trade Organization laws which are anti-protective. What will happen if every State enacts such laws? If every State decides to follow suit, they would become islands, working in isolation. Therefore, this policy goes against national integration as enshrined in the Constitution.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The Haryana government’s puerile step is bereft of any merit and is just a case of appeasement politics. It is a tacit admission of a failure to create jobs for youth. This will have dire ramifications: industries could now think of ways to evade such ridiculous steps. Second, in a country where much of the workforce is already unemployable on account of a lack of crucial and necessary skills, the unemployability quotient will rise further as the prospective employees will become complacent. Third, private companies could face huge losses if they have to cough up wages for unproductive staff.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Communication plan

The suggestions made by a Group of Ministers in the present government to stem the negative narrative seem to do more harm than good (Inside pages, “GoM suggests steps to stem ‘negative narrative’,” March 5). Encouraging a favourable voice to make it audible without ascertaining its merits is as good as curbing genuine and adverse opinion. The specific steps such as roping in unemployed journalists who were supportive of the government, engaging with the schools of journalism, and even direct action against those writing against the government would only cause freedom of speech and expression — already at stake due to the recent events — to deteriorate further. As what a ‘false narrative’ is is not clearly defined, steps such as these only make media platforms more subjective, which is against media ethics of objectivity.

Bitra Raghuveer,

Mangalagiri, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh