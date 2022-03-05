Letters to the Editor — March 5, 2022

India’s stand

Like millions of other people around the world, I am completely disappointed by India’s failure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Only days later, in the Quad meeting, one has to hear India talk about how it prizes sovereignty. Is it about sovereignty as a universal principle or just Indian sovereignty that it prizes so much?

India cannot walk both sides of the street: on the one side expecting the Quad and others to defend Indian sovereignty while on the other not prepared to oppose attacks by some on the sovereignty of others. Sorry. But on this one, India has failed in its international responsibilities, regardless of where its arms come from.

Make it right, India.

Michael Parker,

Little Bay, NSW, Australia

A weakened America

What has emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin is America’s much weakened status. After the American debacle in Afghanistan, the perception is that even small powers no longer look at the U.S. in awe.

Mr. Putin has shown himself to be a man of steely nerves and icy determination. China has jumped in to back Russia probably because of its plans across the world, which might include Taiwan. The current U.S. leadership seems to lack the plan or the plans to defuse the situation through dialogue. Finally, Ukraine should improve its ties with Russia and stop antagonising it. The American eagle’s wings are clipped on account of its varied domestic problems.

M.R. Anand,

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

While Russia’s coercive military action on Ukraine is indeed deplorable, one should not discount Ukraine’s own brinkmanship in its quest to join NATO — the bone of contention that incited Russia.

NATO, by its very purpose, is an anti-Soviet military alliance, and Kyiv’s alacrity to use its services to retrieve Crimea and the restive Donbas region is quite discernible.

Thus, regardless of the current crisis, Ukraine’s inclusion into NATO would have triggered a war either way. Both Russia’s imperialistic and NATO’s expansionist behaviour must cease if the world has to see some peace.

M.B. Bhargav,

Bengaluru

Rescue missions

The times have indeed changed as far as the present political dispensation is concerned whether it is the “Vande Bharat” operations, and now “Operation Ganga”, to rescue Indian students in Ukraine (OpEd page, ‘Notebook’ – “Rescue missions without fanfare”, March 4). It is unfortunate that the exercise is being coloured — almost as if it is the outcome of the ruling party spending its own resources for this particular rescue mission. The perception is that it seems to be an attempt to have the spotlight on a particular political individual.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

There seems to be a subtle move to record this moment in memory for “political gains”. The issue here is that many of us do not seem to look beyond “propaganda”. E.H. Carr in his book, What is History?, has said ‘getting facts right is not the primary function of a historian. It is a primary duty of a historian to get the facts right’. Using the analogy, rescue missions are the “primary duty” of the Indian government. And its primary function is to formulate a foreign policy which is in accordance with our values and national interest. The Government has got the policy right, but I am against the fanfare of rescue missions.

Mukesh Bhagat,

New Delhi

Rodney Marsh

In the passing of Rodney Marsh, the cricket world has lost a wicket-keeping giant “Caught Marsh, bowled Lillee” was the enduring and famous radio commentary phrase that constantly rang in the ears of cricket fans during the 1970s and the early 1980s, and became a common entry on international scorecards.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Shane Warne

The cricketing skills of one of cricket’s all-time greats were unmatchable. The game has lost a star cricketer and a great commentator. The world will also miss a coach whose knowledge about the game would have helped many a budding talent. Without doubt, Warne was a magnetic presence.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai