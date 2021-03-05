Letters to the Editor — March 5, 2021

Stepping aside

To many, whether V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, ‘withdrew from politics’ on her own or was forced to, would remain a question mark in Tamil Nadu’s politics. But there are ample hints in the report, “Sasikala announces decision to withdraw from politics (Page 1, March 4), that the national party in question, the BJP, may have leaned on its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK. Her situation is akin to that of Kamal Haasan in the Tamil film, Mahanadi.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Ms. Sasikala may have sensed that the AIADMK may not find the going easy this time — there is not only the anti-incumbency but also internal differences within the AIADMK. If this happens, she could get back all the power she once enjoyed.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

The political sanyas is unlikely to cause even a ripple. Ms. Sasikala lost her hold over AIADMK party affairs once she went to jail. She is a political novice and her close proximity with Ms. Jayalalithaa does not make her an astute politician.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Sale of national assets

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s criticism of the Modi government’s economic policies is likely to be dismissed as a case of the pot calling the kettle black. Measures such as disinvestment of public sector banks and a dynamic pricing of petroleum products were initiated under Congress rule; the BJP just picked up the thread of liberalisation from where it was left off (Editorial page, “The distress sale of national assets is unwise”, March 4). It is hard to believe that the trajectory of economic policymaking under a Congress government would be any different . The UPA governments could not swerve further right because the Left parties acted as a check. As the BJP has been successfully using Hindutva politics to distract people from its multiple failures on the economic front and has been winning elections despite its poor record, it may not be unduly worried about the criticism of its economic policies. Where the Congress Party could have made a difference was in upholding secular values . Unfortunately, it has fallen to the temptation of soft Hindutva; today, its image as an alternative to communal politics remains blurred.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Fading party

It is unfortunate that despite repeated signals, the Congress leadership seems to be on a path to destruction. If this indifference continues, the BJP’s slogan of ‘Congress-mukht Bharat’ would soon become a reality. It pains one that a national party which fought for Independence is begging for seats from regional parties. It is obvious that the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi has failed to impress not only their own partymen but also other Opposition parties. It is also possible that a more pliable leadership could even bring about a merger of many splinter groups such as the Nationalist Congress Party and the Trinamool Congress, into the Congress-fold. India badly needs a strong Opposition.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Lack of empathy

In a country where the patriarchal mindset is embedded so deep even many years after Independence, it is clear that we still believe in tethering women to the same ideologies that existed back then.

In such a situation, an insensitive statement from the highest court in the land indicates that we still lack the basic tenets of human rights. Asking a perpetrator of sexual abuse to marry the survivor or risk going to jail is a sign of a distressing lack of empathy despite there being competent laws. The emergence of such views from time to time once again highlights the dire need to have more women judges presiding over such cases.

Deepika Tripathi,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh