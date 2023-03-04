Letters to the Editor — March 4, 2023

March 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Panel to pick the CEC

The Supreme Court of India’s direction to have the President of India appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners based on the recommendation of a top panel is historic. This move will strengthen the powers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct free and fair elections in the country given that the ECI is regarded as the guardian of elections in the country.

P.K. Andavan,

Paruthipully, Palakkad, Kerala

The efficacy of an election commission is as much dependent on the acumen of its members as it is on the electoral system that, inter alia, ensures transparency of political funding. In the absence of clear directives about transparent funding to parties, as it exists even today, T.N. Seshan had put to good use prescribed powers to monitor poll expenses. The mode of appointing Election Commissioners has been under cogitation earlier too. In its November 2022 deliberations, the top court had recorded: “There have been numerous CECs and T.N. Seshan happens once in a while. Enormous power has been vested on the fragile shoulders of three men [the CEC and two Election Commissioners]. We have to find the best man for the post of CEC.” That exhortation is meant to go beyond the constituents of the commission, to the vital cause of strengthening the foundation of democracy.

R. Narayanan,

Mumbai

That the life of the panel ends with Parliament enacting a law on the appointments of members of the ECI is like a Damocles sword above the people. Still, Parliament, it is hoped, would follow the general directions.

Incidentally, these are applicable to other constitutional entities.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Livelihood option

The report on ornamental aquaculture to help Lakshadweep’s women as a livelihood option remains to be fully exploited in India. Despite numerous naturally occurring colour fish, India’s participation in the global export trade of ornamental fish is just a dot. States with a vast coastal line and naturally occurring colour fish offer opportunities to ensure a viable, sustainable livelihood option.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai