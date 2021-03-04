Letters to the Editor — March 4, 2021

04 March 2021 00:02 IST

Phase two

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme has got off to a good start but for a few small glitches which can be rectified (Page 1, “4.34 lakh seniors get vaccinated”, March 3). There is also more clarity on registration as well as comorbidity conditions. The decentralisation and inclusion of more private hospitals, with better infrastructure and manpower, as centres to administer the vaccines will improve the logistics and the management process. The decision of the government to continue with the fixed price of the vaccine, despite pressure from the industry, will help in better participation. The vaccination across India is a golden opportunity to plan studies to collect data on the efficacy, effectiveness, immunogenicity and safety of the vaccines. This will help in designing protocols for the coming phases, and to understand the vaccine-immune interactions, especially against the new variants of the virus in different groups.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

No mass programme is perfect. Still, registration for vaccination was not easy. It took an hour to register, with me having requested nearly 10 OTPs. Finally, I was assigned a reference ID, a hospital and a vaccination date, for March 2.

On reaching the hospital at Lajpat Nagar, there was no use for the registration. There were about 250 people waiting, and they included the backlog of the previous day — those who had registered as well as walk-ins. There was one queue to pay the charge for the dose and two for vaccination; for those below 80 years and those above 80. While paying the charges and also getting the vaccination, no information was sought about our earlier registration. Our ID details and mobile number were sought while making the payment. We were issued two receipts. Just before the vaccination, our Aadhaar and mobile numbers were noted. We were under observation for about 30 minutes after the vaccination. Collection of payments was stopped at about 1 p.m. and the remaining 50 or so people were asked to return the next day. There was queue jumping and people with ‘recommendation’ being given preference.

Kishore Sarkar,

New Delhi

It is unfortunate that the lackadaisical attitude of many Indians is perhaps responsible for the re-emergence of COVID-19 in some parts of the country. Responsible behaviour has to continue especially as full immunity sets in after the second dose.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Guns fall silent

The joint statement of India and Pakistan, agreeing to maintain the observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control should lead to more steps. Sustained peace along the LoC should lead to the resumption of further talks on bilateral issues of trade and tourism, besides the security and safety of people living along the LoC. In the end, it will also lead to greater peace and stability in South Asia.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Economic revival

As far as the Indian economy is concerned, hope based on some growth numbers turning positive can be illusory.

The reality is that the economy could be some five years behind what it should be ideally. Without an open assessment of how we landed in this unenviable position, COVID-19 being only part of the story, normal measures and policies will continue to fall short. The informal economy is the backbone of the formal economy and needs to be nurtured.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru