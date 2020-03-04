Letters to the Editor — March 4, 2020

Delhi’s message

The fears of the writer that the pursuance of Hindu Rashtra is no longer a camouflaged destination but is the current location, is not entirely unfounded (Editorial page, “The message from Delhi”, March 3). The way the country is progressing towards majority appeasement and the unabashed hate speeches, which intentionally go unnoticed by those who matter in certain political parties are all in the making of a Hindu Rashtra. In this pursuit, economic issues of concern such as agriculture and unemployment have fallen by the wayside. It is a sad state of affairs that the dangerous and imperious path being chosen is being gleefully encouraged by polarised sections.. By the time the people of this great nation realise the mistake of supporting and pursuing this path of self-destruction it may be too late to recover.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

Pursuing reactor path

The development of solar-based energy sources in India is a welcome trend and has tremendous potential. Even harnessing tidal energy can prove beneficial, risk-free and environmental friendly. Solely pursuing nuclear-based energy sources is a double-edged sword with no accountability.

N. Vijai,

Coimbatore

Lost young

It was saddening to find that the number of students who end their lives has nearly doubled within a decade (OpEd page, Datapoint, March 3). The reasons listed are not difficult to overcome especially if students are taught, along with the syllabus, something very positive and are inspired to live a full life. The future of any country depends on the younger generation and they must be encouraged to be happy in a healthy way.

S. Vidyadhar,

Hyderabad