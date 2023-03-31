Letters to The Editor — March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Great Nicobar project

The statement, in the Rajya Sabha, that (only) “a total of 7.114 sq.km of tribal reserve area will be utilised for the purpose” of the Great Nicobar Island Project which “received stage 1 clearance from the Union Environment and Forest Ministry to divert 130.75 sq.km of forest land”, appears confusing. The extent of the grand total ‘tribal reserve area’ is not clear as to whether it would be the whole forest land mentioned or only an insignificant part of it. If the tribal area to be utilised for the project is around 5% only, in one interpretation, it ‘looks tolerable’. It is for the government to ensure that the Empowered Committee submits an unprejudiced and considered report. It is hoped that the ‘anthropologists and experts’ include people of knowledge and differing opinions, and not merely government supporters.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

The pristine forests of the Great Nicobar Island are an ancient ecosystem. The hasty decision of the central government to go ahead with “holistic” developmental activities in total disregard for the environment, is a retrograde one. It is a classic case of the fence eating the crop. The islands are located in a geographically sensitive region. The proposal of compensatory afforestation in Haryana is funny and illogical because such a measure of planting trees in a faraway place cannot replace the lost wealth of rainforests in the islands. The virgin forests of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands need to stay untouched.

T.N. Venugopalan,

Kochi, Kerala

Fate of benefit fund

There are court cases dime a dozen mentioned by the media, but there is one whose fate is unknown. There are affected depositors, like me, an 81-year-old, in the Oriental Benefit Fund Ltd. case, left wondering why there is still no move by the court/authorities to render justice to the depositors in refunding their money. Depositors need justice while they are alive.

R. Ganesan,

Chennai