Letters to the Editor — March 3, 2023

March 03, 2023 12:24 am | Updated March 02, 2023 11:09 pm IST

North-east results

For a party that continues to be in continuous election mode riding on the crest of the unabated popularity of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, together with its focus on the development agenda, the election results from the north-eastern States will be music to the ears of the BJP, which has now consolidated its dominance in hitherto uncharted territory. The verdicts also come as a setback to the efforts by the Opposition to counter the BJP in 2024.

The underlying lesson is that what matters to the common man is his bread and butter issues and the ability of leaders to fulfil his basic needs and aspirations. The Opposition needs to strengthen itself in the grassroots if it is to remain relevant.

B. Suresh Kumar,

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore

Virus origins

There are deep tensions between the two world powers, the United States and China. The investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to be surrounded in mystery. The stream of accusations, whataboutery and propaganda will not lead to any good and is a form of political games. There needs to be a deep and unbiased investigation. Without Beijing’s cooperation, the subject will remain a mystery: was it from a laboratory experiment, or from a seafood market? After the deep losses across the world, the right to credible information is a most fundamental right for all world communities as far as this pandemic is concerned.

Tanusri Yadavalli,

Bengaluru

Whatever the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, the fact is that the pandemic paralysed the global order for over two years. Instead of accusing each other, the U.S. and China must work on solutions to try and ensure that the world is not subject to the trauma it underwent. Transparency is the first step.

P. Paramasivan,

Chennai

The cancer fight

Cases of cancer are on the rise, especially in the age group of 20 to 40 years. In the ordeal of the treatment, the entire family is shattered. It is difficult when it affects individuals without the support of family. Advanced treatment options such as proton beam therapy need to be made accessible to those fighting cancer.

Dr. B. Subbulakshmi,

Erode, Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT