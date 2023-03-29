Letters to The Editor — March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Third degree methods

The disturbing details in a front page report, “ASP who ‘broke teeth’ of suspects put in vacancy reserve” (March 28) — of a police official in Ambasamudram, Tamil Nadu — brings back memories of the Bhagalpur blindings of 1979-1980. That young, well-qualified police officials in the higher echelons of service turn beasts is shocking. What message does it send to their colleagues and the public? We await answers from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

It was distressing to read the report. Though minimum force may be permitted legally to extract information from the accused, to subject them to grievous assault and barbarous acts is a case of sheer arrogance and a misuse of power. It is time police officers and personnel are trained or counselled on how to treat accused persons with dignity. Instances of barbarism will only deface the reputation of the police force.

E.S. Chandrasekaran,

Chennai

Waiting for justice

It should be a ray of hope that the Supreme Court of India has issued notice to Gujarat and the Central governments in the Bilkis Bano case, though the survivor may have to wait for some more time for justice to be delivered. Keeping aside legal arguments about the granting of remission, the premature release of the 11 convicts under the cover of “good conduct” in jail only ended up jolting the collective conscience of the people of this nation. Much worse, and even more horrifying, was that these men were given a rousing welcome by many including women. Were they not aware of the heinous crime?

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The move by the Supreme Court offers hope to the survivor, Ms. Bano, who has suffered extreme physical and mental injuries. I hang my head in shame after the remission of the 11 men who committed heinous crimes. One hopes that all these men will be returned to jail and put behind bars. It is also hoped that those instrumental in the miscarriage of justice are served the harshest punishment.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

The report of alleged police torture in Tamil Nadu on the one hand and the long wait for justice for Ms. Bano show that things are never smooth as far as the police and legal systems in India are concerned. To this one must add another report, “Man on death row freed as he was [a] minor during crime” (Inside pages, March 28). That the man had to spend more than 28 years of his life in prison only underscores the sad and sorry plight of the many thousands locked up in India’s prisons.

R. Subramaniam,

Chennai