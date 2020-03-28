Letters to the Editor — March 28, 2020

Heading back

The picture accompanying the report, “Lockdown forces migrant workers to leg it home from Manesar” (Page, 1, March 27), is the real news. It is shocking that no arrangements were made to help people working outside their home States get back safely. That some of them are walking back 400 km without money and support is distressing. It is the duty of the Central and State governments to reach out to them. The companies they work for should have helped them.

M. Qasmi Nadwi,

Ganeshpur, Basti, Uttar Pradesh

The pictures evoke deep empathy. These citizens are on the periphery of the economy and it is deplorable that governments have not ensured their well-being. Their sheer helplessness speaks volumes about our tall claims of economic growth.

Anuj Sharma,

Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh

The plight of the worker in India is always one that is depressing. It is unfortunate that migrant labour is being subject to more hardship. That many have to walk back, literally starving, is disheartening. Those who are privileged must help.

Zacharia Verghese,

Kozhikode

It is sad that a country which is professed to be a developed and advanced haven is unable to ensure that the downtrodden have their basic rights met. The report, “15 to a room, without a morsel” (Inside pages, March 27) brought tears to my eyes. The lockdown has garnered praise from different quarters, but what about denizens who have not even tasted a morsel?

Fuzail Ahmed,

Tirurangadi, Malappuram, Kerala

While physical distancing is indispensable in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, self-quarantine and early detection are of immense importance. It is important for people to be checked especially after inter-State travel. Many are skipping this out of fear of isolation or sheer irresponsibility. Migrants from affected States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh may be carriers of the virus and still asymptomatic. This could lead to massive local transmission.

Shayan Das,

Gobardanga, West Bengal

It is one thing to empathise with the workers and quite another to ignore the possibility of them being infected or infecting others on their way back. The loss of work may have precipitated this, but remaining where they were would have been a better option. A physically fit person can cover only 30 to 35 km a day which means that they will have to walk for at least a fortnight continuously. It is doubtful whether they would be welcome in their hometowns. When the government’s order is to stay indoors, walking back should have been the last option.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Prohibitory orders

In Tamil Nadu, the police should constantly review their actions and permit people to move about for genuine reasons (Tamil Nadu, “Stringent action against violators: DGP”, March 27). There are instances of cattle and poultry feed shops not opening for fear of a police crackdown. It is the same case with poultry shops. There are cases where one cannot make purchases without intense questioning or extreme police action. All this is leading to big losses for small-scale home entrepreneurs.

Sasidharan Kunnath,

Madukkarai, Tamil Nadu