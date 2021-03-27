Letters to the Editor — March 27, 2021

27 March 2021 00:02 IST

Vaccination drive

Notwithstanding the efficacy rate of different vaccines, the immunity conferred may not last for very long (based on what we have read ), which in other words means that those who have been administered vaccines could still be vulnerable to COVID-19 even if the vaccination drive is increased manifold. It would take years even with accelerated vaccination. Therefore, vaccines are no more foolproof and a little bit of laxity on the part of those vaccinated will render them vulnerable again.

So, a second course may be a must after every year until 70% of the population is inoculated. For now, the government has to accelerate the vaccination drive. In places such as Mumbai, the younger generation who move about a lot, should be vaccinated en masse to contain the spread.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It must be understood that the primary objective of vaccines is to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and tragic ends. All the vaccines in use now seem fully capable from this angle regardless of their efficacy. It is a moot point whether the present surge could have been avoided by not having been lax with social conditions in recent months. But that is how the economy could be allowed to return. Pragmatically, the present surge is the cost that could not have been avoided. It is difficult now to hold people back. In a big country like ours, we should not expect a speeded up vaccination rate to make any dramatic impact in the near and medium terms. However, a big change in focus should be in order such as fully vaccinating Maharashtra on priority.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru

More genomic sequencing, increased volume of epidemiological and clinical data and its meta-analysis will only reveal if the virus is more transmittable and is responsible for the surge. The existing vaccines have shown to neutralise many variants of concern, but additional research needs to confirm the extent of protection. The virus is evolving,and the pertinent point is that only a minuscule percentage of the population have got both the jabs of the vaccine. Acceleration of the immunisation programme by including all above the age of 21, complemented by increasing awareness, and ease in getting the jab can increase vaccine uptake. More vaccines with higher proven efficacy need to be added. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has to be enforced. The 1918 influenza pandemic took nearly two and a half years to subside. We need to learn from this.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Weakening democracy

The electoral bonds scheme is not only a direct invitation to the hijacking of democracy by big money, but also an affront to the minimum rights of us citizens. The inaction of the judiciary and the ECI is totally disheartening. With the electoral bonds scheme and the GNCTD Act, a common person like me has no incentive or reason to participate in the electoral process or even trust it. More than any Opposition party, the electoral bonds scheme and the GNCTD Act are matters which require the citizenry to rise up in protest against this choking of people’s voices.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

India in Afghan matrix

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar’s interview, wherein he has stated that excluding India from the Moscow talks was a mistake, should serve to dispel some of the misgivings about India’s importance being belittled in ushering in peace, security and prosperity to the strife-torn nation.

Given that India has hitherto shied away from engaging with the distinctly anti-India Taliban, Russia apparently kept it out of the ‘Troika’ meet because it wanted to save it from the embarrassment of participating in the talks where the Taliban was an invitee. However, what is ironical is that apart from the fact that India and Russia have been sharing time-tested relations, India has been a staunch ally of Afghanistan and has been its largest regional donor. Most unfortunately, because of its geo-strategic importance, Afghanistan has been reduced to being the sacrificial goat in the power struggle between the West and Russia, and India being its neighbour has been unwittingly drawn into it.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram