Letters to the Editor — March 26, 2022

India’s stand on Russia

India’s abstentions at the UN on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are not only based on nostalgia, but on hard facts and the reality of protecting its own national interests (“Time for India to redefine its relationship with Russia”, March 25). Any suggestion at this stage to “radically redefine” India’s relationship with Moscow implies that India should join the Western nations in their outright condemnation of Russia. That would be foolhardy. Russia has been a consistent friend of India and is an important defence partner. As far as the U.S. is concerned, it needs India in the Indo-Pacific to counter the rise of China, as its strategic interests lie more in the Indo-Pacific than in Europe. In the emerging international order, irrespective of the outcome of the Ukraine war, “multi-alignment” should therefore continue to guide India’s foreign policy.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Cruelty to animals

It is distressing to note the number of reports on cruelty to animals (“Female elephant injured in country bomb explosion dies” and “Dog brutally beaten to death over an altercation”, March 25). There have been instances of dogs being run over by cars just because they ran after the car, or of dogs being killed by the fireworks tied around them. The Animal Welfare Board and various NGOs are doing commendable work to protect animals, but they are few in number. These horrific instances of cruelty point to a deeper problem: we as a society seem to lack compassion for other beings. Things can change only if we teach the young to be kind and empathetic.

V. Venkitasubramanian,

Coimbatore

Deported

It is hard to understand why Filipo Osella was deported (“Anthropologist deported after his arrival in Kerala capital”, March 25). If there is any compelling reason for such an action, the government should have made it public or at least clear to him. The man, known to be a non-controversial academic, is not someone suspected of being a militant, he is a respected anthropologist. Surely, he can be treated better?

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

A rare politician

It warms the heart to read the poignant account of the life and service of S. Sivan Pillai (“Parliamentarian who lived in a Dalit settlement”, March 25). Times have really changed. Today, in any area of service, self-preservation seems to be the top priority. It is rare to see a politicians really stand by their principles.

Joshua Dhanabalan,

Chennai

Barty quits

Ash Barty’s decision to hang up her boots at a time when she is at the top of her game is shocking (“Tired, and retired”, March 24). Barty was well positioned to become one of the most formidable players in tennis history, but she called it a day. By choosing to put her personal well-being first, she has sent an unambiguous message that one’s goals can be different from the standards by which success is measured on the tennis court or in any other domain. Her retirement on her own terms is a reminder to the youth that they should follow their inner voice, do what’s best for them, and that not everyone has to be wired the same way.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan