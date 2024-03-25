Letters to The Editor — March 25, 2024

March 25, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Moscow shooting

It is shocking and most disturbing that a country that has been engaged in a protracted war with Ukraine, and which has already resulted in large-scale casualties, finds itself the target of terror attacks (Page 1, “133 killed in Moscow concert hall shooting; 11 detained, says Putin”, March 24). That a relatively peaceful country which is considered to be a global superpower had to bear the brunt of a deadly terror attack in recent times is a grim pointer to the fact that the menace of terrorism transcends nations and nationalities.

Violence and bloodshed are totally unacceptable and antithetical to the ethos of a civilised world order.

B. Suresh Kumar,

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore

Like-minded countries across the world should join hands in rooting out terrorism in all its forms and formats. We should not be carried away or fooled by claims that the IS is a spent force. The outfit seems to take different shapes and/or incarnations from time to time.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

The arrest of a CM

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raises serious questions about political vendetta and the misuse of investigative agencies.

The timing, just ahead of the general election, strengthens the suspicion. When a sitting Chief Minister faces arrest, it undermines public trust. We must safeguard our democratic institutions from undue influence and uphold the right to dissent.

Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest is not about one individual. It is about the soul of our democracy. Let us demand clarity, fairness, and an adherence to constitutional norms.

Sam Oommen,

Venmoney, Chengannur, Kerala

That those facing corruption charges are left/let off the moment they join hands with the ruling national party is a known fact. The question arising in everyone’s mind is whether Mr. Kejriwal can continue as the Chief Minister of Delhi while behind bars. Only legal eagles can answer this sensitive question.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

It is surprising to note that some in the media have chosen to ignore certain vital facts leading to the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal. First, his blatant defiance to comply with as many as nine summons issued by the ED. His desperate efforts in getting protection from arrest failed. One of his Ministers is still in custody and all his attempts to get bail have failed. There seems to be enough material to back the allegations in the liquor policy. Mr. Kejriwal has only himself to blame himself for the situation he is in.

A. Sundararajan,

Chennai

Title, disharmony

As a connoisseur of Carnatic music, I am saddened by the war cries being raised against a fellow musician. Why such hatred? The head of the Music Academy had issued a proper response. Disgruntled musicians and past awardees should ponder over their actions.

P.A.K. Murthy,

Chennai

One is entitled to one’s opinion that he or she is free to express in public as a basic constitutional right bestowed to the person exercising this right. But if it turns controversial and snowballs into an issue that deeply hurts the sentiments of others, causing disharmony, it is tantamount to abuse of the right. T.M. Krishna is, unquestionably, an accomplished artiste, But what is disconcerting about him is his adopting a dual role, ideologically contradictory to each other, as a Carnatic musician. Playing this dual role before very learned and informed people in this genre is despicable. The actions by some fellow Carnatic musicians are fair in their stand as they have a profound understanding of classical music.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

CSK off the blocks

Compliments to CSK to start this IPL on a winning note. There was no bite in the RCB bowling. It was a grand show at Chepauk and we expect the fireworks to continue through the IPL.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT