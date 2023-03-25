Letters to The Editor — March 25, 2023

March 25, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

MP’s disqualification

In a country where a large section of politicians prefers to use cuss words and abusive language to attack their political opponents, this kind of swift action against Rahul Gandhi for what would, in contrast, be ‘moderate remarks’ is surprising. The vitality of the same Representation of the People Act 1951 can be better preserved and sustained if it is used against all motor-mouthed leaders in the country who fan tensions between communities and stoke enmity among various sections of society for narrow political gains. In a political sense, the kind of alacrity displayed by the ruling dispensation to act against Mr. Gandhi might be counterproductive.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti,

Tipparthi, Nalgonda, Telangana

It may not be wrong to read the disqualification of the MP, as hurriedly notified by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, as amounting to contempt of court.

When the very same court granted the MP a reprieve, for 30 days, to enable him to make an appeal in the higher court, the said disqualification is not without mala fide intent.

T.V. Pandarinath Naidu,

Kushalnagar, Kodagu, Karnataka

The verdict and the rapid speed at which Mr. Gandhi has been disqualified would now open a Pandora’s box for hundreds of cases to be filed all over the country. Many politicians have said demeaning things about others. At the same time, I hope that this case acts as a precedent and ensures that politicians in this country are more circumspect and dignified when they address others in the future.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

At Chepauk

After many years, Chepauk’s M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai hosted a non-commercial international cricket match (‘Sport’ page, “Zampa and Agar spin it Australia’s way in decider”, March 23). The sight and the sound of the crack of the willow on the impact of leather continues to exude an old-world charm for the cricket lover, despite a modern convenience like television. As for the match itself, the pitch managers provided a sporting wicket, unlike recent disastrous creations in this series. A minor inconvenience was that 50% of the stands did not get a view of the giant TV screen-and-scoreboard; the smaller one near the MCC club was managed like a local cable TV channel, hardly providing the score. As Internet services from two telecom companies were not available throughout the match, keeping track of the score was difficult. Catering contractors at the stadium did a poor job and did not estimate demand correctly. That there has been a renovation of the stands was nice. The match was peaceful as the number of uniformed men appeared to be more than the number of spectators. It was still an event worth watching live.

S. Srinivasan,

Chennai