Letters to the Editor — March 25, 2022

Fuel hike

Undoubtedly, fuel price hikes can adversely impact the electoral prospects of an ordinary ruling party (Editorial, “Freeze out”, March 24). But the BJP is an extraordinary political party which seems to be able to tailor the narrative of any issue to suit the taste buds of its large base. Hence, even if the fuel prices were allowed to reflect the market reality during the polling season, the outcomes might not have changed drastically, if at all. If a combination of factors like the mishandling of COVID-19, the migrant labour issue, farmers’ agitation, and lack of employment opportunities was not sufficient to bring significant change in the electoral outcome, let alone regime change, then not many of the conventional measures for maintaining a level-playing electoral field are going to work any more.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi

Increasing the price of LPG cylinder and petrol/diesel has only added to the woes of the common man who is already reeling under the impact of COVID-19 and inflation. COVID-19 has increased unemployment levels and led to a decrease in incomes. The increase in the prices of these basic commodities will surely affect people both in the short and long term.

Vishiwjeet Singh,

Chandigarh

Growth in exports

It is admirable that India’s annual goods exports has crossed the $400-billion mark. The achievement comes against the backdrop of a relentless pandemic. The government should be lauded for its Make in India policy. The credit policies of financial institutions spurred the growth of MSMEs and this too should be appreciated. The country’s main challenge in reducing imports, especially oil imports, will now depend on its efforts to increase solar and other renewable sources of energy.

Vikram Sundaramurthy,

Chennai

Rape in Vellore

The abduction and gang-rape of a doctor in Vellore is ghastly and unheard of in these parts (“Doctor from Bihar raped in Vellore, 5 held”). Vellore, well known for its academic institutions, has woken up to the rude fact that girls and women who are there to study and train for professional courses are not safe. Exemplary and speedy punishment of the guilty is called for, so that parents don’t fear sending their children to the city.

Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore

Condemning violence No language is enough to condemn the ghastly incident in Birbhum in West Bengal. However, our political leaders are selective in their condemnation of incidents. While the Prime Minister rightly condemned this incident, he was silent when eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. He continued to be silent when the SIT said that the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy” and when the police arrested the son of a sitting BJP Union Minister of State, the main accused.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad