Letters to the Editor — March 25, 2021

Vaccination drive

The government’s new move is fine but what is alarming is reports of vaccine wastage (Page 1, “As cases rise, govt. gives nod to inoculate all over 45 from April 1”, March 24). With a low 3.54 doses administered per 100 population so far, we cannot afford to waste the precious vaccines. It is quite surprising that vaccine hesitancy is still high even as the second wave of fresh infections is gaining speed. In view of the quicker spread of the infections in the second wave, it is necessary that the vaccination drive is also speeded up. States — especially those experiencing rising cases — should follow a two-pronged approach of conducting awareness programmes to reduce vaccine hesitancy and employing ground-level care workers to mobilise people for vaccination.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Politics and the police

The burning issue in Maharashtra (Editorial, “Mumbai muckracking”, March 24) has shone the spotlight on why no major political party has focused on police reforms — a possible reflection of the complicity of all actors in systemic corruption. Until the police are kept insulated from political interference, whether in terms of postings or transfers, or in terms of their investigations, the two will forever remain in quid pro quo arrangements. In the context of politics and crime, individuals seek political protection to preserve and expand their wealth, and in turn parties need illegal finances which are sourced from extracting resources from institutions and citizens. What is needed is a charter of wide-ranging reforms in the criminal justice system that could lead to quick judicial decisions. Watchdog institutions should strongly enforce the law and expose wrongdoing. Maharashtra must address the nexus of politics, police and crime.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru