Letters to the Editor — March 25, 2020

Midst of a pandemic

We are lucky there was no Opposition-organised protest against the janata curfew on Sunday. Otherwise the Opposition has the general strategy or tendency to oppose any directive by the ruling party. A self-imposed, once-a-week curfew is a good thing to be practised; it will bring down pollution levels, in the big cities at least. Going forward, it would be a good idea to restrict private vehicles and some public transport systems on Sundays. The Central and State governments should give thought to promulgating a weekly-once curfew for the betterment of citizens.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai

Amid the gloom and trepidation following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some cause for hope, in the form of a series of ‘feel good’ articles. Some have taken to writing on social media focusing on the positive aspects of the lockdown, by imploring people to be positive, giving out tips for creative utilisation of one’s time, and of experts sharing their knowledge on improving the environment, apart from highlighting cases of young and hardworking Samaritans helping people. These people are an example of new term, “caremongering” — there is an article on the BBC’s website on this subject. This is a part of the healing process and a component of the fight against the pandemic.

Moving ahead, such initiatives will be needed in these difficult times.

Sunny Gurung,

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Mockery of democracy

The backdoor entry of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, close on the heels of Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s ignominious entry into the Rajya Sabha, should be perceived as yet another blow to the democratic and constitutional edifice of the nation. The ruling establishment appears to have lost all sense of fair play and decency.

Our rulers have no qualms in mocking people by upturning their democratic will. Elections have lost their meaning. The judiciary cannot afford to be seen as losing peoples’ faith. The inert Congress Party, which is totally cut off from the people, appears to be interested only in waging Twitter battles. Unless citizens close ranks and find alternative ways to assert their rights, the tentacles of authoritarianism are bound to tighten.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala