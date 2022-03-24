Letters to the Editor — March 24, 2022

Fuel price hike

‘Adding fuel to the fire’ was the old phrase, but the Government seems to be adopting the policy of ‘adding cost to the fuel’. The Centre’s act of not reducing customs and excise duties on fuel and just asking the State governments to reduce taxes is no solution. Frequent increases in oil prices do burden the common man. It will not be possible to have growth if this trend continues.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

One wishes that it is election time round the year so that we can save ourselves from having to pay more for fuel. Women who voted overwhelmingly for the BJP might feel let down. The inflationary effects of the steep rise in fuel prices make life still harder and more precarious for the impoverished multitudes. Crude oil is trading at its highest level since the start of the war in Ukraine. But then, it need not constrain the Government in effecting a cut in excise duty levied on fuel (it accounts for almost half of what the customer pays) as a worthwhile measure if it is earnest about stabilising prices and alleviating the burden on the consumer. The Government can certainly find ways to cushion the country from the unbearably high fuel prices.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Economic crisis

It is unfortunate that Sri Lanka, bestowed with a raft of resources and infrastructure projects, is reeling under a cataclysmic economic crisis (Inside pages, “Sri Lanka turns to China for further 2.5 bn dollar assistance” March 22). How long can the Sri Lankan government keep its foreign exchange reserves in the red and seek loans, credit lines and currency swaps from other countries?

People are scrambling for essential commodities, whose prices have gone through the roof. Sri Lanka has already paid a heavy price in the decades long civil war. From tea to tourism, the island nation has significant potential which needs to be tapped. It is imperative that the leadership should ratchet up efforts to re-rail the battered economy and enable the country to be on a firm footing to undertake imports of essential items without any disruption.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The economic crisis which has been brewing in Sri Lanka seems to have reached catastrophic proportions (Page 1, “Sri Lankan Tamil families flee to India citing economic crisis”, March 23). Short-sightedness and continuing blunders in economic policies by the current administration, including its failure to check increasing foreign debt and falling reserves, have all driven the nation to the verge of bankruptcy. The steep rise in the price of basic commodities, a lack of employment and the collapse of the tourism sector have compounded the misery of the common man. The Government and people of Tamil Nadu should welcome those who have reached India’s shores seeking help. Adequate steps must also be taken to rehabilitate them.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Reaching out

The steps being initiated by the Congress President towards a rapprochement with the G-23 leaders are belated (Page 1, March 23). However, it is never too late to thrash out internal differences within the party. The G-23 members have all along been asserting that their endeavour is to guide the party back to the democratic path of collective leadership. The Congress has already wasted precious time in internal squabbles and has hardly anytime left before the next general election. Sonia Gandhi should have a broader and far-sighted vision for the party and place its interests above those of her family..

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad