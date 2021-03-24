Letters to the Editor — March 24, 2021

Vaccine schedule

The Centre’s decision to delay the time period between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, based on scientific evidence (Page 1, “Increase interval between two doses of Covishield, says Centre”, March 23) would make it the frontrunner in India’s vaccination programme. The increased time gap between the two jabs also would be useful to increase the number of people getting vaccinated. The agreement to produce the Russian origin Sputnik V vaccine would add to the vaccine arsenal. Indigenous studies on how long protection lasts and the finer details of how the arms of the immune system respond to these vaccines would help us sharpen the attack and, modulate the vaccine structure.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Initially, when the vaccines were introduced in India, the notification was that two doses were mandatory with a time lag of a little short of a month between the doses. But with the new guidelines, where does this leave those who have had both doses by following the first schedule? There are media reports of some doctors having tested positive even after having been administered the mandatory two doses. Are these a stray occurrence or is there more to this? There are so many ambiguities regarding the vaccine and the Health Ministry must clear the air with a comprehensive and updated set of guidelines that could enable the layman to take an informed decision.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

There is no unanimity about the efficacy and the duration of immunity post vaccination of the two available vaccines as well as the other vaccines to be certified for future use. Is there a guarantee that the immunity attained after being inoculated with either Covishield or Covaxin will extend over one’s life? Or is it necessary to get another dose after a year or two? While the immunity based on use is under evaluation, it is necessary to give the figures based on theoretical valuation and three phase experiments, for each of the vaccines in use and those to be used in future, for the public to have a fair idea about the immunity and the possible precautions they should observe post vaccination.

V. Purnachandra Rao,

Chennai

Maharashtra politics

The political mudslinging in Maharashtra following the security scare at the residence of a leading industrial tycoon and the arrest of a police officer does not augur well for the Maharashtra government. The alleged demand made by the Minister to extort money from businesses is a matter of great concern. The government must conduct an impartial probe and bring to task those involved in corrupt practices. At the same time, it is equally important for the coalition to be on guard against those trying to destabilise the government and grab power. It is incumbent upon the political leaders to give direction to citizens in this time of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Ivin Tomy,

Kalady, Kerala

Peace and progress

The Ministry of External Affairs may be silent on reports of the role of the United Arab Emirates in a India-Pakistan dètente (Inside pages, March 23), but there is no doubt that peace and tranquillity between the two nuclear-armed and dagger-drawn South Asian neighbours are not only imperative but mandatory for uplifting the lives of millions of vulnerable masses. Cross-border trade must be resumed, enabling one big trade bloc, from Afghanistan to Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which could then be connected to the Central Asian countries. This will bring prosperity to the entire region. Saner heads need to think of the big picture and deliver something tangible to the people of South Asia.

Santhosh Veranani,

Puducherry

Curb the inducements

The model code of conduct by the Election Commission of India says: “During consultations, while some political parties supported the issuance of such guidelines, others were of the view that it is their right and duty towards voters to make such offers and promises in manifestos in a healthy democratic polity. While the Commission agrees in principle with the point of view that framing of manifestos is the right of the political parties, it cannot overlook the undesirable impact of some of the promises and offers on the conduct of free and fair elections and maintaining level playing field for all political parties and candidates.” Thus, the scope of the word ‘Bribery’ is clear. Now, in Tamil Nadu, several political parties have, in their election notifications offered cash, gifts and other types of gifts in return for the votes. Thus, it is not clear why the Election Commission of India has not raised questions or taken any action so far.

A. Subramanian,

Chennai