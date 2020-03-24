Letters to the Editor — March 24, 2020

Social security

There is no doubt that the poor people will find it difficult to stay afloat during the pandemic (Editorial page, “The perils of an all-out lockdown”, March 23), but one should not forget that to survive in this double crisis, the government has chosen the lesser evil. If an all-out lockdown was not imposed then the situation would have been too serious to control. One can imagine the gravity of situation just by looking at what is happening in Italy and Iran. Of course, it is the responsibility of government to ensure that the poor do not struggle, but others can help too — the rich, the industrialist class and religious institutions should come forward to help at this crucial juncture.

There is no denying the fact that as the country is veering towards total lockdowns as a strategy, the not-so-privileged sections who need a daily income are going to face an uphill task to eke out a living. It was expected that when the Prime Minister sought the cooperation of the people for a janata curfew, he would also spell out the ways and means of taking care of the downtrodden who constitute the majority. Now that the people had risen to the occasion and made the curfew a resounding success, it is also time for the government to reciprocate and utilise existing social security schemes to extend the required economic assistance. Along with the scare of a virus, the poor people should not be left to stare at the prospect of living on an empty stomach. The corporate industry may cry out for bailout packages, but the priority should be to look after the interests of daily-wage earners who have no one else bu the government to look to for relief.

Change and how

The ugliness of the Congress government being toppled in Madhya Pradesh and a BJP government being installed in its place is nothing but stealing the mandate of the people. That the party is expanding its power base State by State, but by adopting all crooked manoeuvres possible and with utter disregard for democratic norms is distressing.

Do not the tall leaders in the party have any shame or conscience by openly indulging in very questionable methods to meet political ends? When will the Election Commission of India put an end to this? And when the higher judiciary call out this misuse of power? If such political absurdities continue unchecked, why hold elections at all? It may not be far-fetched to say that the government of the day aims to have absolute majority in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to enjoy authoritarian rule. It is for the judiciary to uphold constitutional values and save the country.

