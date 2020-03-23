Letters to the Editor — March 23, 2020

Fighting the pandemic

Despite assurances, I have never experienced so much fear and anxiety in my life as I feel now about the COVID-19 pandemic (Page 1, “No community transmission of coronavirus, says Centre”, March 22). I am 84, and have seen disasters like the tsunami, floods after tanks have breached, and epidemics such as cholera. But COVID-19 has made them all insignificant. It is unsettling that cases are galloping. With no vaccine in sight in the foreseeable future, people have to be very conscious not to create problems as far as the infection transmission cycle is concerned. There was curfew during the world wars to safeguard ourselves from enemy’s attack. Now, a 14-hour lockdown has to be thought of to try and help safeguard ourselves from a pandemic.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

At 5 p.m. yesterday, the sound of vessels being sounded and bells ringing rent the air in almost every locality, society, apartment block, house and building. The Prime Minister must be complimented for his efforts in bringing people together in the war against a virus. We also owe much gratitude to those in service of the country.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

The curfew has without doubt been successful. People kept indoors as an inherent part of social distancing, which is sure to have helped in the fight against COVID-19. The shutdown shows the support for a genuine and valid emergent cause.

B. Veerakumaran Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram

Now that India has proved that it can stay indoors, it is imperative to keep the momentum going rather than bask in the glory of a day’s success of the government having made the country listen to it. There should be more intense measures in the crucial third week if India is to avoid an Italy-like situation. The difference in the ground situation between two major European countries, Italy and Germany, in tackling the virus is a lesson not to be overlooked. India has very few testing centres in proportion to its population size. And the most important point is to take care of the needs of daily wage earners.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

The Janata curfew has been successful, but the real success comes when people are out of danger. The pressing concern is that the number of cases being tested and found positive could be a tip of the iceberg. It is quite possible that in a country like ours with a huge population and inadequate health-care services, the number of confirmed cases being put out by the agencies could be off count. The situation could turn bad if there are community transmissions. While social distancing can reduce the possibility of the spread of infection, hygiene measures must be pursued without a break.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

It is not for nothing that money is called filthy lucre. In spite of the fact that currency notes change hands frequently, most people do not consider it necessary to wash their hands after touching them. In the process of changing hands, notes may turn out to be a health hazard, all the more so when the coronavirus is in the air. Shouldn’t the health advisories

also include advice asking people to wash their hands thoroughly every time they touch a bank note?

M. Jameel Ahmed,

Mysuru

It is a fact that the pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world. In addition to this, many of us have had to contend with a rise in the prices of essential items. Using the excuse of a shortage of essential commodities, there are instances of prices being raised even though there is no shortage of goods in reality. It has been made worse by all sorts of forwards on social media. One is unable to understand why people are hoarding items. The government must make it clear that there are no shortages and that shopkeepers who are selling goods at a higher price will be prosecuted.

Abdul Malik Qasmi,

Mumbai

Crime and punishment

It is deplorable that the electronic media went overboard on the day of the hangings of the Nirbhaya convicts. While the collective conscience of the nation has been disturbed by the dastardly act — they did deserve severe punishment — the point to note is this. People have already despatched these criminals a million times as it were, but are also hanging their heads, in shame for not being able to protect the life of a young girl. We also had a criminal justice system that took over the case and the executions were the last part of the procedure. Certain sections of the media played up minutiae such as the nooses and the hangman’s compensation. That we still need capital punishment as a deterrent reflects poorly on our societal development. The criminals could have been awarded the death penalty by lethal injection instead of the barbaric system of hanging.

Krishnan Seshadri,

Point Cook, Melbourne, Australia

Kenny Rogers

The passing of Kenny Rogers at the ripe old age of 81, leaves a void as he was one of the greatest icons of country music the world has ever seen. Who can ever forget his hits such as “Lady”, “The Gambler”, “Lucille” and “Islands in the Stream”. His role in the “The Gambler”, which was based on his signature hit number, was memorable too.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru