Letters to The Editor — March 22, 2024

March 22, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Bonds and goal

If the avowed objective of the Electoral Bond Scheme was to eliminate black money from politics, it fell like ninepins when it is now known that many of the purchasers bought bonds that seem to be disproportionate to their business income (Editorial page, March 21).

The Supreme Court of India-mandated disclosures show that several purchasers may have been forced to purchase bonds when they were arm-twisted or about to be arm-twisted by the central agencies — a classic case of political skulduggery, deception and corruption. If political parties are not bound to disclose the names of those who are associated with the bonds, a level-playing-field is denied to the donors. We, the people, genuinely “crave for political parties with a difference”.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The Vechur cow

In the article on the conservation of the Vechur cow (Editorial page, March 20), one cannot ‘blanket blame’ cross-breeding as the culprit, as during the 1960s and 1970s, the nation’s priorities were rightly focused on self-sufficiency and nutritional requirements to feed a burgeoning population. It was the lack of appreciation of indigenous breeds and indiscriminate cross-breeding that has led to the present need for a revival of local breeds.

Dr. R. Unnikrishnan,

Cherthala, Kerala

‘Shakti’ remark

The top leader has focused on one word, ‘shakti’, that the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi used in his speech recently, which has caused ‘controversy’. The leader could not have been unaware that his principal political opponent used the word in its mundane sense of ‘power’. He vowed to fight that power represented by the top leader. He did not use it to mean ‘divine power’ or ‘female deity’ or ‘women’s power’. Mr. Gandhi’s clarification has fallen on deaf ears. It is a fact that large sections of the media kowtow to ‘that power’ and fall in its orbit.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The comment by Mr. Gandhi on ‘shakti’ is unwarranted and unfortunate. ‘Shakti’ is a word that needs to be used with caution and respect.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Player’s return

Rishabh Pant’s much-awaited return to cricket is nothing short of miraculous. His fortitude and determination are praiseworthy, and inspire us to rise above challenges.

Anusha Pillay,

Raipur, Chhattisgarh

