Letters to the Editor — March 22, 2023

March 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated March 21, 2023 11:11 pm IST

Stop this threat

It is distressing that anti-India forces within and outside the country are working overtime to weaken India’s unity and integrity. Recent events such as attacks on Indian missions should not have been allowed to take place by the respective countries. As far as the ‘Khalistan movement’ is concerned, India has had a very nasty experience. No country in the world should be allowed to help this movement, or for that matter any other secessionist activities. People should extend moral and material support to the Government of India.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest incidents involving pro-‘Khalistani’ supporters in the United States and the United Kingdom is a matter of concern. Rising above party lines, there needs to be close collaboration between the Centre and Punjab.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

The laxity by certain western governments to stop the vandalism exposes their duplicity in their aligning with the interests of their so-called friends in the east. These countries in the West need to weed out the rabble-rousers in the Indian diaspora who appear to be challenging the law. One wonders what the reactions would have been had these elements stormed government offices and buildings in the West. Left unchecked, the West could soon be dealing with a massive headache.

Upant Sharma,

Una, Himachal Pradesh

On millets

Traditionally, millets are considered to be the poor man’s grain. Hence, the transition has to come from the ‘upper strata’. Plant breeders have to develop high-yielding, short-duration millet varieties, with improved palatability specially suited for organic farming.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

Kashmir’s tulips

The majestic tulip garden in Kashmir is a huge draw; a breath of fresh air in a troubled region (“Kashmir’s spring sunshine blows the cobwebs away”, March 19). The tulip petals against the snow-capped mountains should spell hope in a land torn by years of trouble.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT