Letters to the Editor — March 21, 2023

March 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated March 20, 2023 11:20 pm IST

In London

What happened in London, where ‘pro-Khalistan’ protestors brought down the Tricolour, is highly condemnable (Inside pages, “Khalistan protestors take down Tricolour, try to storm High Commission in London”, March 20).

The security forces over there should have taken proactive measures to stop this kind of dishonour to the flag on foreign soil. What was the Indian High Commission doing?

I feel many political parties in the north have not learnt their lessons from dalliances with such elements and the consequences thereafter.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Foreign lawyers

The entry of foreign lawyers in India is a very disturbing trend in the constitutional history of the evolution of law in our country which is intended for the struggling poor. It will undoubtedly lead to commercialisation, which is not the purpose of the legal system in India. It will only benefit a few already prosperous lawyers and affect the millions who are looking forward to justice. We are already witness to the havoc to arbitration in terms of professional ethics. Entry into the legal profession is not like entry into trade and commerce.

The balance sheets are different. Trade has no constitutional balance, whereas the entry of foreign lawyers is about constitutional balance in terms of emancipation and building firm roots in terms of the democractic rule of law and justice to the masses. Years ago, when a team of the British legal department came to India and spoke about the entry of foreign lawyers, it was pointed out to them that it would be nothing short of neo-imperialism.

Allowing foreign lawyers to practise in India defies the preamble.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Awaiting recognition

There is a backlog of senior and deserving senior Sangeeta Vidwans, past 60 and above, languishing in the wings and waiting to be honoured by the Madras Music Academy. The Academy could start conferring group awards and honour much deserving vidwans and vidushis in both the Sangeetam and Naatya fields.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai

