Letters to the Editor — March 21, 2022

No paper, no exams

The report, “Sri Lanka runs out of paper, cancels exams” (‘World’ page, March 20), only highlights how distressing and serious the economic situation in Sri Lanka is, and which only seems to be worsening with each passing day. It is stunning that even public examinations cannot be held. This is the perfect time for India and other international non-governmental organisations to support the Sri Lankan government.

Saul Abhishek,

Thiruvananthapuram

‘The Kashmir Files’

Whether intended or not, the film, The Kashmir Files, has become a potent ‘propaganda’ tool in the hands of the ruling party to sharpen its social polarisation strategy. It is hard to recall any commercial film in India receiving this scale of official patronage, with even the Prime Minister himself supporting the film and provisions being made to ensure high-grade security to the film’s director.

Tax exemptions in BJP-ruled States and even government staff being granted leave to watch the film are other examples of this extreme generosity.

What should have been a matter of serious concern to the film-maker is the singular failure of successive governments, both in New Delhi and Srinagar, in ensuring the safe return of the Pandits and an honorable rehabilitation for them. And, the dilution of Article 370 has hardly created a conducive atmosphere for the return of the Pandits.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

The sensitivities following the release of the film must be looked at closely. The plight of the Kashmiri Pandits is well-acknowledged but the sad aspect is that several governments since the 1990s hardly evinced genuine interest to find ways to redress their suffering. And now the Government is trying to alleviate the untold suffering of the Pandits by strongly promoting the film? Does it not seem strange?

Satyanarayan Padhee,

Bargarh, Odisha

The Kashmir Files is an eye-opener and attempts to take the viewer close enough to the trauma of the survivors. There is an element of truth that the nation needs to know. It does strike a chord in many a viewer.

Bhavya Vig,

Ambala City, Haryana

Test cricket

Brian Lara’s expression of disappointment over young players leaving Test cricket (‘Sport’ page, March 19) is no surprise and finds an echo in other media reports — of South Africa excusing IPL-bound players from playing against Bangladesh, which is by no means a minnows team by any stretch of the imagination.

Many leading players of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have ‘preferred’ to stay away from Tests, which looks like it will be a feature in the days to come. Play over five days in this day and age is difficult, and it is paramount that Test cricket becomes more interesting, player- and spectator-friendly. Perhaps the number of days of play need to be restricted.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu