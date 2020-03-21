Letters to the Editor — March 21, 2020

A call to action

The Prime Minister’s address to the nation seems to have had a remarkable effect (Page 1, “COVID-19: PM calls for social distancing, people’s curfew”, March 20). When I went out for some essential purchases, it was an eerie experience as there was silence all round. When I did come across a group of people, their voices were muted. The Prime Minister’s appeal that there should not be any hoarding is also timely. As a nation we are notorious in shying away from expressing our gratitude to people who do service away from the glare of publicity. Here, the appeal to appreciate the services of those in health services is again an example of statesmanship. This is an opportunity to demonstrate that irrespective of personal belief, ideology, language, caste and religion, we stand behind the nation.

H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana,

Mysuru

This was a thought-provoking speech touching all the key points in the fight against COVID-19. His two most important pieces of advice are: resolve and restraint so that the spread of this viral disease is kept under check. His message of appreciation for health-care workers is praiseworthy. Finally, we should all abide by the golden advice tendered by doctors.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Mr. Modi’s call for a ‘people’s curfew’ reminds one of the time former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri appealed for unity to counter the food crisis in 1964. One hopes that the chain of action extends to other Sundays till the pandemic is totally under control. The global outbreak requires single-minded and joint efforts by all nations.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

Many are already aware of the advice given by the Prime Minister thanks to aggressive awareness programmes in the media. The only takeaway from his address was his call for participating in what he called a “Janata Curfew” on Sunday. There was not a word about the levels of preparedness and steps for ramping up testing facilities, especially at an affordable cost. He was also silent on steps to help the private sector produce and validate its testing kits. This is not “ease of doing business”. There is a huge demand for protective gears which have disappeared. Mr. Modi should have addressed these issues instead of indulging in symbolism.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Nature’s message

President Ram Nath Kovind’s article (Editorial page, “COVID-19: What nature seems to be telling us”, March 20), is relevant to humanity in more ways than one. As human beings, we have been divided by borders, religious beliefs, ethnicity, race, caste, creed and colour. The biggest truth of life is “the world is one family”.

After passing through this moment of overwhelming crisis, the world should realise that nobody is superior or inferior and that all human beings are equal; they are equally vulnerable too.

Shujaath Ahmed V.,

Ambur, Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu

The opportunity lies in deciphering the message of nature for humankind. The lessons of equality, interdependence, hygiene and respect for nature are those we must ponder over. As our hectic lifestyles are now on hold, let us take a moment to look back on our actions and their consequences on nature. We should use this opportunity to rise above barriers of religion, race and region.

Vaishali Singh,

Noida

The President of India, true to his style, quietly spoke from his heart to the readers, with humility, simplicity and straightforwardness. The pick of his message in the wake of the outbreakis clear: We realise how deeply each one of us is connected with everybody else. We are safe if we take care of the safety of others — not only of human beings but also of plants and animals.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala