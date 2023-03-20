Letters to the Editor — March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated March 19, 2023 11:09 pm IST

On the run

Although dormant for a while, the ‘Khalistan volcano’ appears to be smouldering, indicating that the influence of divisive tendency has not been done and dusted with. Unless dealt with alacrity and utmost sensitivity, things in Punjab might take an ugly turn. Viewing the attack on a Amritsar police station as merely a law and order problem is too simplistic.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The cat and mouse game between the Punjab police and pro-Khalistan groups is strange. The State and Centre are culpable as they have allowed the grass to grow and the situation has reached a disturbing and ugly pass (Page 1, “Punjab Police launch hunt for pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh; 78 arrested”, March 19).

This is belated action against the ‘separatist group’. It is time the Centre and the State sink their differences and rise above petty politics.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

At last the Punjab police have begun to act, belated no doubt, against seditious elements. However, this late action underlines the fault lines in the polity of the State and also the Centre. One cannot forget the price we had to pay for not acting in time in the early 1980s. Let the message go out that a true democracy will not tolerate sedition, more so sedition with religious overtones.

Srinivas Gade,

Chennai

As the ‘other’

All political parties are responsible for creating and perpetuating a climate of fear directed at hard-working labourers from other parts of the country working in Tamil Nadu. There has been a substratum of hatred that has now morphed itself into an ugliness that is directed at the poor victims of economic dislocation, who leave their homes and families in order to make a living. What is even more disturbing is the use of the catchphrase “migrants” to label these citizens of India as the “other”. An engineer or doctor or other professional moving to another area of the country seeking economic betterment is seldom called by this moniker. The existential reality in many southern States is that these hard-working citizens of India, primarily from the eastern and northeastern States, form the backbone that anchors the business community’s daily labour needs. They should be treated with respect and not used as commodities while scoring political points.

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore

The COVID-19 pandemic showed how the urban-centric economy of India is dependent on low-paid migrant workers. Migrant workers in India could become the key to India’s development in the next decade.

Nita Mishra,

Asansol, West Bengal

