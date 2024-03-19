Letters to The Editor — March 19, 2024

March 19, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Wayanad contest, options

I write this as Secretary and Correspondent, The Quaide Milleth College for Men, Chennai, as an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, Indian National Congress. At the outset, I congratulate you, Mr. Gandhi, on your successful completion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which followed from the Bharat Jodo Yatra that you undertook earlier.

It is disappointing to learn that you have chosen, again, to contest from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the general election to the 18th Lok Sabha, against Ms. Annie Raja, leader of the CPI and the General Secretary of the All India Democratic Women’s Association.

The LDF and the UDF are the two main alliances to contest against each other in Kerala though they are both the pillars of the INDIA bloc at the national level, and there is unanimity in joining hands to form a secular and democratic government after the elections. The Left parties are always at the fore when it is about fighting fascist forces such as the BJP and establishing a just government based on the high principles of democracy and the rule of law.

As a lead party leader of the Congress, you have various options before you to get elected safely. Though it is essential that you are successfully elected to lead the government, it is also very important that there is the presence of very strong Left Members in Parliament needed to safely run the government.

As the grandson of Quaide Milleth Mohamed Isamil Sahib, founder president of the Indian Union Muslim League, I have been, and still do, associated with the electorate in the Malabar area in Kerala for over five decades,

I can say with some knowledge of the electorate, that there could be a swing in favour of the CPI leader to strengthen the voice of the Left in Parliament. Hence, I request you, Mr. Gandhi, to contest from one of the many safe constituencies in Tamil Nadu, where we will ensure your victory with a thumping majority that is worthy of a leader of the grand INDIA alliance.

M.G. Dawood Miakhan,

Chennai

