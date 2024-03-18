Letters to The Editor — March 18, 2024

March 18, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

‘Poll ready’

The Prime Minister’s grandiose declaration in “Standing on the cusp of history, PM says NDA ready for poll” (Inside pages, March 17) comes as no surprise. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is flush with funds and has also ensured that the main Opposition party is hampered in this area. Had the Supreme Court of India not junked the electoral bond scheme, the BJP would have continued to reap a rich harvest.

Unlike the INDIA bloc which continues to flounder on issues such as seat sharing, the BJP has sewed up all alliances and has already released lists of candidates.

C.V. Aravind,

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru

The Opposition is not following a credible narrative to counter the BJP. While the BJP is promoting a developmental theme, the Opposition is only talking about issues such as the alleged misuse of institutions and an ‘authoritarian regime’ which affect these parties more than the common man.

People view ED/IT raids against politicians and businessmen as anti-corruption measures and not as an abuse of power. It is time the Opposition comes up with credible narratives. At this rate it seems that the BJP will be on a good wicket even in 2029.

Srikanth Mahadevan,

Chennai

Water crisis, lessons

Amidst the dire water crisis that has enveloped Bengaluru, a point emerges — of the need for nationwide adoption of rainwater harvesting. The need to sustain natural resources cannot be emphasised. There has to be afforestation too.

M.V.L. Vivek,

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT