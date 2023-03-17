Letters to the Editor — March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The search for dialogue

Parliament is once again in a familiar and protracted logjam that threatens the extinction of debate. And worse, we repeatedly err in its misuse. The seminal issue on date is whether the nation is keen to recapture an innate ethos of an emancipated and consultative parliamentary dispensation. To sustain such spirit, the keystone of any progressive democracy, its fountainhead has to be the Treasury Bench. Dialogue and consultation no longer remain a part of the government’s operating procedure. Consequently, it has come to look upon the Opposition as no more than an electoral rival.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Court on Governor

The valuable time of the judiciary is being taken away by politicians, parties and politics. There should be a separate court just to look into the never-ending woes of politicians and parties. The higher judiciary’s time is precious and invaluable. The judiciary is also struggling with a mountain of pendency cases. Does any political party realise this fact? Is not the common man suffering as his wait for justice is getting longer? It is an extremely sad state of affairs when Governors are to be reminded of their responsibilities and duties (Page 1, “Governor cannot precipitate the fall of an elected govt.: Supreme Court”, March 16). Most of our politicians are senior people with much experience and are not schoolchildren to be taught basic lessons. Maharashtra is not the only State that has been suffering. There are many other States which do not have a perfect healthy relationship between the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Though belated, the Court has rightly questioned the acts of some Governors in facilitating the fall of duly-elected governments. People have only been watching this murder of democracy helplessly. It is laudable that a warning has been given to those who trample on constitutional provisions by following the dictates of certain political masters.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Training for GH doctors

I write this letter as a retired (and first) Dean of the Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Tamil Nadu. I would like to congratulate the cardiac surgery team at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, for the successful management of a patient who had experienced multiple cardiac arrests. The case was managed with 30-minute cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), six shocks at intervals, angioplasty in 18 minutes and coordination between the emergency and cardiac teams which helped revive the 35-year-old patient, who had suffered seven or eight cardiac arrests. It is possible that the patient could have been treated by an experienced electro-physiology cardiologist. The episode also highlights the need for the government to facilitate training for cardiologists of the General Hospitals by experts in electrophysiology as, to my knowledge, there are no electro-physiology cardiologists in the General Hospitals. Or, Government Hospitals should avail the services of private practitioners who must think of carrying out free surgeries.

Dr. U. Arunachalam,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

ODF claim

It is shocking that four government survey reports have contradicted the claim about the open defecation-free (ODF) status of most States (Opinion page, ‘Data Point’, March 13). Why this disparity when it comes to such important statistics? The government should not mislead us. It is alarming that 21.3% of rural households do “not have access to any type of latrine”.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai